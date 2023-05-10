Glenbrook North wins 1-0 on game-ending, bases-loaded walk
Updated 5/10/2023 8:27 AM
Glenbrook North won 1-0 over Glenbrook South on a bases-loaded walk with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game in Northbrook.
