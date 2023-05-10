 

Glenbrook North wins 1-0 on game-ending, bases-loaded walk

  • Glenbrook North's Paxton Williams, left, splashes teammate Ryan Rossi with water after he scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South. The game was a scoreless tie until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Spartans scored.

      Glenbrook North's Paxton Williams, left, splashes teammate Ryan Rossi with water after he scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South. The game was a scoreless tie until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Spartans scored. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North shortstop Ethan Bass catches a pop fly on the infield during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South.

      Glenbrook North shortstop Ethan Bass catches a pop fly on the infield during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Noah Herman slides safely into second base with a steal ahead of the tag by Glenbrook North's Ethan Bass during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.

      Glenbrook South's Noah Herman slides safely into second base with a steal ahead of the tag by Glenbrook North's Ethan Bass during Tuesday's game in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North center fielder Chase Petersen has the ball in the web of his glove as he makes a running catch of a fly ball hit by Glenbrook South during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.

      Glenbrook North center fielder Chase Petersen has the ball in the web of his glove as he makes a running catch of a fly ball hit by Glenbrook South during Tuesday's game in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North pitcher Colin Roche delivers during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South.

      Glenbrook North pitcher Colin Roche delivers during Tuesday's game against Glenbrook South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South pitcher Jason Ban delivers a pitch during Tuesday's game at Glenbrook North.

      Glenbrook South pitcher Jason Ban delivers a pitch during Tuesday's game at Glenbrook North. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 5/10/2023 8:27 AM

Glenbrook North won 1-0 over Glenbrook South on a bases-loaded walk with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game in Northbrook.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 