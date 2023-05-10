Coach: Hit the pavement for Healthy Kids Day at North Suburban YMCA

Courtesy of North Suburban YMCAThis year's Healthy Kids Day 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road in Northbrook.

"Healthy families, healthy kids." So states one of the guiding principles for Northbrook's North Suburban YMCA, and that particular motto will be put on full display coming up in a couple days.

YMCAs across America have been celebrating healthy kids this month, part of the Y's overall initiative to promote healthy children and healthy families by offering a variety of physical activities for kids and families.

It is an all-encompassing nationwide directive. YMCAs from more than 41 different states will be participating in Healthy Kids Day activities, with well over 1,000 different Y's throughout the country getting involved. Last year more than 1.2 million kids participated, and they are hoping for even more this year.

Our very own North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook will be part of the celebration by putting on their own 5K run/walk.

"Everyone is invited," says North Suburban Y's Senior Director of Wellness Megan Vazquez. "Not just kids, but families, friends, even pets are welcome -- this is definitely a dog-friendly activity."

"We are trying to promote being active, and especially with kids we have found there is a strong correlation between healthy active family lifestyles and that carrying over to children. In short, 'healthy families, healthy kids.' "

The race will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Y, 2705 Techny Road, and then wind through some of the beautiful surrounding Northbrook streets, before concluding back at the Y.

Registration has been ongoing, but Vazquez emphasized people can still sign up on the day of the race anytime after 7 a.m.

Leading off the festivities and serving as the official starter for this year's race is none other than longtime Congressman Brad Schneider. No word on whether Schneider will also be running in the event, but a good amount of peer pressure might tip the scales in his favor.

Either way it should be a great event, and a great way to kick off the summer of physical activity and outdoor enjoyment. For more information, visit nsymca.org.

Memorial runs

Two other upcoming local runs have become North Shore traditions now for many years.

One is the Lew Blond Memorial run, which will take place this year Saturday, May 20, at Maple School in Northbrook, where Blond was a beloved, and highly respected teacher before sadly passing away from ALS.

The yearly race has become one of the real fixture runs here in the North suburban area. Big crowds turn out, and all money raised goes to the Les Turner ALS Foundation. For more information, visit lewblondrun.org.

This will be the 22nd edition of this prestigious event.

Another quality run that brings out huge numbers of runners and has been around for a long time is the Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate run sponsored by the YWCA of Evanston.

Byrdsong was the popular former head coach of the Northwestern men's basketball team who was tragically shot down while walking with his two kids on the streets of Skokie where he lived in what was deemed to be a tragic and senseless hate crime.

The race in honor of Ricky began in 2000 and has continued every year since. This year's run starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Floyd Long Field in Evanston.

For information or to register, visit YWCA-ens.org.

Final thought

It is hard to explain the draw of community running events. There is almost purity of sorts about these competitions. A friendly "we are all in it together" vibe, and an always upbeat atmosphere are certainly part of it. And yes, it may be a pain getting up early on a weekend, but almost without exception, once there most runners would say the same thing: It is well worth the effort.

Maybe this quote from Runner's World Magazine a few years back summed it up best:

"Running became a part of me. I was never really that fast. I just ran for the love of it and for the feeling I felt afterwards. It brought me joy and ingrained in my mind the notion that although I may not be the fastest, or the best, it was a way for me to stay healthy both physically and emotionally."

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.