Districts 28 & 37 lauded for music education programs

Northbrook District 28 and Avoca District 37 in Wilmette were among 25 districts in Illinois and 830 districts nationwide to receive Best Communities for Music designation by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

Designations are given to districts that have exceptionally high commitment and access to music education. NAMM announced its selections April 17.

Lake Forest Elementary District 67 and Park Ridge-Niles District 64 also gained the Best Communities honor. In addition, Willard Elementary School in Evanston was among 78 schools nationally to receive the NAMM Foundation's SupportMusic Merit Award.

District 28 noted 2023 is the seventh straight year it has received the Best Communities for Music designation. More than 700 students are involved in district bands, choirs and orchestras.