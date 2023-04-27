Driver killed in 4-car crash on I-90 near Meacham Road

A crash Thursday on Interstate 90 near Meacham Road killed one driver and sent three others to the hospital. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg, the Illinois State Police said.

The four-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes before Meacham Road, police said.

Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other drivers were taken to the hospital.

Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.