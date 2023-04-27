Driver killed in 4-car crash on I-90 near Meacham Road
Updated 4/27/2023 6:25 PM
A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg, the Illinois State Police said.
The four-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes before Meacham Road, police said.
Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other drivers were taken to the hospital.
Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.