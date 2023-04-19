Learn about garden design, sustainability at library

The Northbrook Public Library will host a presentation on "Garden Design for Beauty & Sustainability" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the first-floor auditorium.

Representatives from the Northbrook Garden Club and the University of Illinois Conservation@Home Program will offer practical techniques for designing an environmentally-friendly garden focusing on native plants and smart design practices. They'll provide tips for planting in sun and shade, and how to provide a sustainable environment and attract pollinators.

To register online, see visit.northbrook.info to reach the library website, select "Events," choose April 25 on the calendar, and scroll to "Garden Design for Beauty & Sustainability."