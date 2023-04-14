Former Big Rock pastor sentenced to additional 6 years for criminal sexual assault

A former Big Rock lay pastor, already sentenced to 15 years in prison last month for sexually assaulting a child, will serve an additional six years for criminal sexual assault in a separate case, the Kane County state's attorney announced in a news release.

Mark Rivera, 49, of Winfield, must serve 85% of the 21 years to which he has been sentenced, according to Illinois law.

In a complaint filed on Dec. 29. 2021, Rivera had been charged with four counts of felony criminal sexual assault of a victim who was unable to give consent, court records show.

Kane County Circuit Judge John Barsanti accepted his guilty plea to one count on April 12.

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers stated in court that, on the night of Feb. 16, 2018, the victim and others were at Rivera's former home in unincorporated Big Rock Township.

The victim and Rivera had known one another for several years.

The victim became intoxicated, and Rivera eventually walked her home. He returned to his home and discovered that the victim had left her mobile phone there. Rivera went back with her phone and sexually assaulted her.

The defendant took advantage of the victim, who was unable to consent to the act at the time because she was intoxicated, the release stated.

The six-year sentence is to be served consecutively to the 15-year sentence Rivera was given following a recent bench trial conviction of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 years old.

In addition to the prison term, Rivera must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.