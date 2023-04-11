Vote count continues in tight Cook County races, including Dist. 211, Streamwood

A week of counting mail ballots has changed the pending results in some of Cook County's April 4 elections.

Apparent winners in races such as the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education and the Streamwood village board have changed since the evening of Election Day due to the continued counting of mail ballots.

Frank Herrera, director of communications for the Cook County Clerk's office, said that mail ballots will be accepted through April 18 as long as they are postmarked no later than April 4.

And the clerk's office doesn't certify the results of the elections until a week after that -- Tuesday, April 25, Herrera said.

In the meantime, updates are likely to be posted at least every other day on the clerk's election results page, he added.

The first update last Thursday moved newcomer Michelle Barron over incumbent Mark Cramer for the fourth available seat on the District 211 board. That remained the case after a Monday update added votes to all 12 candidates on the ballot, even the two who dropped out significantly before Election Day.

Monday's update also put longtime community relations commission member Nazneen Hashmi six votes ahead of former trustee Larry Rybicki for the third available seat on the Streamwood village board.

As of Tuesday, totals in the Streamwood race had incumbent Mary Thon with 1,604 votes, incumbent James Cecille with 1,342 votes, Hashmi with 1,111, Rybicki with 1,105, and planning and zoning commission member Harshadkumar Shah with 554 votes.

In the more crowded District 211 race, incumbents lead the field for the top three places. Kimberly Cavill had 10,563 votes, Steven Rosenblum had 10,442 votes, and Peter Dombrowski had 9,594.

Barron, who had been in fifth place on election night, was in fourth on Tuesday, with 9,275 votes. Cramer was next with 8,818 votes.

Among the other District 211 candidates, Jane Russell had 8,789 votes, Barbara Velez had 7,649 votes, Susan Saam had 7,580 votes, Meenal Dewan had 1,805 votes and Aiden Branss had 1,515 votes.

Joan Sherrill, who dropped out of the race a couple weeks before the election, still picked up 1,369 votes, while Angela Geitner, who dropped out in January, received 959 votes.