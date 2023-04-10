'That's one major duck that just got in line'; State awards $3 million for Mount Prospect bridge

The proposed pedestrian bridge from Meadows Park to Melas Park just received a commitment of $3 million in state funds. courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

A key puzzle piece is now in place for a pedestrian bridge linking Meadows and Melas parks and stretching over Northwest Highway and the Union Pacific tracks.

Mount Prospect has received a $3 million commitment from the state to help with engineering and construction costs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the bridge was among 72 projects selected to receive a total of $127.9 million in awards allocated through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

"It's a big chunk of the construction costs," said Mount Prospect Public Works Director Sean Dorsey, who added that tab could be in the neighborhood of $3.5 million to $4 million.

The village board last year approved a resolution giving the village staff the green light to seek the grant, which will fund up to 80% of engineering and construction costs, with 20% paid by the village.

At the time of the resolution, the village had already completed a preliminary engineering study of the project.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said at the time that a final decision on the bridge had yet to be made, adding "but I guess I would say ducks are being lined up."

Now, with the grant, Hoefert said, "I would say that bodes well. That's one major duck that just got in line," although he added, "I can't speak for the board."

Officials say the bridge would provide a safer and more convenient connection between parks, schools and other destinations for Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights residents.

"It would certainly solve a problem in terms of people needing to get across the tracks and from one park to the other and from one side of town to the other," Hoefert said.

Dorsey said the project could be completed in 2024 or 2025. Permits would be needed from IDOT and the Union Pacific.