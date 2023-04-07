Glendale Heights man found guilty in 2017 shooting death outside a Schaumburg Walgreens

Quentin Tillison's family had been waiting nearly six years for a verdict in the case of the man accused of fatally shooting Tillison in the parking lot outside a Schaumburg Walgreens.

On Friday, they heard it: Cook County Judge Joel Greenblatt found Oliver Rhone of Glendale Heights guilty of second-degree murder in the August 2017 shooting death of 37-year-old Tillison. Rhone, who argued he acted in self-defense, had been charged with first-degree murder.

Announcing his finding, Greenblatt referenced two prior incidents where Rhone stated Tillison threatened him.

"I am left to ponder the question: What was Mr. Rhone's state of mind as he encountered Quentin Tillison that fateful afternoon," Greenblatt said, adding he found "the defendant was acting in self-defense, but his belief was unreasonable."

Rhone faces between four and 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which could take place May 5, when he next appears in court.

"We're praying for closure and healing for the Tillison family, said Rhone's mother, Lomenia Rhone.

According to prosecutors, Tillison exited the Walgreens at the corner of Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg about 5:17 p.m. Aug. 14, 2017, and encountered Rhone, who was in his car with his fiance. Video surveillance shows Tillison leaving the store and walking past Rhone's vehicle. It also shows Rhone outside his vehicle and his fiance exiting his car and running away.

Rhone and Tillison argued, according to a witness. The argument turned deadly when Rhone pulled out a small caliber, legally purchased handgun and shot the unarmed Tillison once in the abdomen.

Tillison ran from the parking lot onto Roselle Road where he fell to the ground. Several witnesses reported hearing Tillison name Rhone as his attacker, authorities said. Tillison died from his injuries the following day.

Rhone claims he acted in self-defense.

"I feared Quentin Tillison," he said.

Testifying in his own defense, Rhone said Tillison threatened him -- once in July 2016 at a West Chicago nightspot where he said Tillison threatened him and stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object and a second time in October of that year at a Schaumburg restaurant where Rhone said a knife-wielding Tillison approached him and his fiance. In both cases, Rhone declined to file a police report because he feared retaliation.

During their interaction outside the store, Rhone said Tillison stretched his arm behind his back. Rhone testified he believed Tillison was reaching for a gun.

Prosecutors called Rhone's self-defense claims unreasonable during closing arguments. They said he had no reason to defend himself against an unarmed man, arguing he could have driven away or called police. Instead, Rhone "provoked an interaction," they said.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Rhone drove to a friend's home in Hanover Park, left his car there, was picked up by his mother and then dropped off at a Carol Stream hotel. He turned himself in to Schaumburg police two days later.

"All his actions showed consciousness of guilt," assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ashley Behncke said during closing arguments. "This wasn't self-defense. This was murder, plain and simple."

Defense attorney Donna Rotunno refuted that argument. She said Tillison was a dangerous man who confronted her client in public places in a violent way.

Referring to witnesses who heard yelling between the two men, Rotunno said Tillison threatened her client again, forcing Rhone to make a decision that "would either cost him his life or save it."

"This is not first-degree murder," she said. "This was a decision because of an imminent threat."