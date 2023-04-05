Heritage Oaks golf instructor, practice range honored

Michael Wenzel, golf instruction supervisor at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, and Greg Baron, Northbrook Park District director of golf, present their awards for Top 100 Growth of the Game Teaching Professional and Top 50 Public Range at the Golf Business Conference in January. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Michael Wenzel grew up within walking distance of Medinah Country Club.

It rubbed off on his love of golf and translated to an ability to coach others in the tricky sport.

Earlier this year at the Golf Business Conference in Orlando, Wenzel, the golf instruction supervisor at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, was recognized as a "Top 100 Growth of the Game Teaching Professional" by the Golf Range Association of America.

"It's a big honor to be recognized by the Golf Range Association of America for an award like this," Wenzel said. "I've just been passionate about growing the game of golf. I do it because I love the game of golf, and I just enjoy sharing my knowledge and helping players play the game. That's why I do what I do."

Honors are nothing new to Wenzel, who as a boy played golf for Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream.

His teaching has been acknowledged by the Illinois PGA and by Golf Digest, most recently in 2019 among its "Top 40 Under 40."

Wenzel gives lessons to about 375 adults and 850 youth players annually through 30 different clinics at the Heritage Oaks and par-3 Anetsberger golf courses, according to the Northbrook Park District.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2021 Aerial view of Heritage Oaks Golf Club, formerly Sportsman's Country Club in Northbrook. Featuring a new clubhouse, the Classic 18 course is prominent in the frame, while the Legacy 9 is to the left.

The Northbrook Park District facility, represented by golf director Greg Baron, also received an award for its practice range that uses TrackMan technology. A computer application and Doppler radar can analyze shots and offer a variety of games to help golfers improve.

The range was acknowledged as a "Top 50 Public Range" in the country.

"It's an amazing achievement, and it's nice to see all the time, effort and energy we put into renovating the range has paid off with this great honor," Baron said.

Site of the former Sportsman's Country Club, and before that Sky Harbor dating to 1929, the rebranded Heritage Oaks Golf Club debuted in August 2021 after a $13 million, two-year renovation of its practice range, Classic 18 and Legacy 9 courses, plus a new clubhouse.

"I'm very lucky to be working here at Heritage Oaks and to have all those new, modern facilities," Wenzel said. "That really helps in growing the game and trying to take it to the next level. I wouldn't be able to do what I do without having the right facility."

The range at Heritage Oaks opened March 26. The Classic and Legacy courses opened April 1 and the Anetsberger Golf Course will open April 7.