Lake Villa man charged with attemped murder after shooting at police

McHenry police say a 25-year-old Lake Villa man opened fire on multiple squad cars early Friday during a crime spree that lasted several hours before he finally was apprehended. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

McHenry police are investigating a series of crimes they are accusing a 25-year-old Lake Villa man of perpetrating Friday that resulted in several police cars being shot and multiple homes with broken windows. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

A Lake Villa man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities said he opened fire on multiple police cars early Friday morning in McHenry and then tried to break into multiple homes.

McHenry Police Chief John Birk said 25-year-old Nicholas C. Lopardo is in custody at the McHenry Police Department awaiting a bond court hearing.

Lopardo is charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

Police said they initially were called to the 3000 block of Charlotte Avenue at 12:50 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance involving gunfire.

Arriving officers spotted Lopardo fleeing the area near the intersection of John and Green streets, speeding through the area in a black Jaguar.

Police attempted to stop Lopardo, but he refused. Officers did not pursue initially, police officials said.

Shortly afterward, Lopardo was spotted near the intersection of Veteran's Parkway and Barreville Road.

Responding officers from McHenry and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office were shot at, with bullets striking their vehicles and an occupied civilian vehicle.

No injuries were reported, though.

Later, police were called to the Oaks of Irish Prairie neighborhood for reports of windows being smashed in and someone trying to gain entry into several homes.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order to residents in the area.

Just before 5 a.m., Lopardo was spotted near the intersection of Murphy Drive and Cashel Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

Because of the breadth of the crime spree, McHenry police are asking residents who find any materials related to the crimes or suffered property damage to call investigators at (815) 363-2200.