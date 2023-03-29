The Grace Network packs health, hygiene products for CPS schools

The Grace Network volunteers Caspar Heaton, from left, Fionnula Heaton and Chloe Edgeworth help organize and pack some of the 4,050 pounds of health and hygiene products the nonprofit will donate to some 40 Chicago Public Schools for distribution to students. Courtesy of The Grace Network

More than 65 volunteers, young and old, recently helped The Grace Network pack boxes of essential goods for donation to underprivileged Chicago schoolchildren.

Volunteers packed nearly 4,100 pounds of health and hygiene products. Already this year, more than 2,500 students have received supplies provided by The Grace Network.

Co-founders Sarah and Ryan Airola are respectively the president and vice president of The Grace Network, incorporated as a nonprofit in March 2022. The March 12 packing event in Glenview was the third for the organization, which was profiled in the Herald on Dec. 8.

Sarah Airola volunteered in Chicago Public Schools and is the board secretary for Erie Elementary Charter School in Humboldt Park. She knew of teachers who would purchase clothing and hygiene products for students with their own money. Her nonprofit's goal is to help provide these goods to teachers and students, some of whom face great adversity.

New shampoo, toothbrushes, soap and deodorant products, socks and snacks are among the items The Grace Network collects and distributes to 40 partner schools throughout Chicago. The next packing event will be in July.