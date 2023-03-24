Two men charged with leading Addison police on high-speed chase

Jacob Dochee, 23, of the 200 block of Thornwood Way, South Elgin, and Nader Elaasar, 23, of the 600 block of Belinder Lane, Schaumburg, are both charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and Dochee also is charged with one count of possession of burglary tools, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Addison police responded to a burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m. at a landscaping business at 1550 W. Fullerton, the release said.

Officers encountered Dochee and Elaasar, who then drove away in two separate vehicles onto I-355 with police in pursuit; Elaasar reached speeds of 110 mph and Dochee, 90 mph, according to the release.

Elaasar's pursuit ended when he lost control of the vehicle and spun out near the Lincolnshire-Vernon Hills area, police said. Dochee, who was being tracked by a Chicago Police helicopter, stopped on Oakley Boulevard in Chicago, got out of his vehicle and hid a box containing five key fobs before he was taken into custody. Police also found a Sawzall, a six-inch woodcutting blade, in Dochee's car, the release said.

Dochee's next court appearance is scheduled for May 22, and Elaasar's is April 20.