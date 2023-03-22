'Screenwise' author to speak on kids and technology

As part of its ongoing series, Glenview District 34 will offer a talk on children and their use of technology and devices, led by Dr. Devorah Heitner, an expert on young people's relationship with digital media and technology.

The author of "Screenwise" will present the latest research in this area, and explain the importance of "mentoring over monitoring" toward children having a healthy relationship with media and technology.

Heitner's presentation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the commons of Springman Middle School, 2701 Central Road, Glenview. Attendees do not need to be parents of students in District 34.