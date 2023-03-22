Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO chosen for Burnham Fellowship

Katie Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Global and a Northbrook resident, recently was selected for the Leadership Greater Chicago cohort of The Daniel Burnham Fellowship.

Leadership Greater Chicago, started in 1983, develops regional leaders for lifelong civic engagement. The Burnham Fellowship, which began in 2019 and now includes more than 120 fellows, is a partnership between top executives to impact the region's workforce and economic progress.

Fitzgerald will do similar things with Ronald McDonald House. She previously served as president and CEO for Feeding America, a charity and hunger relief network of more than 200 food banks, 21 state associations and 60,000 community partners. She also held executive positions with organizations including Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.