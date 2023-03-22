Glenbrook District 225 announces 'Those Who Excel' awards
Glenbrook High School District 225 announced its winners of "Those Who Excel" awards. They are:
• Eric Etherton, Glenbrook North assistant principal for student services, earned an award for meritorious service as an administrator.
• Justin Zummo, Glenbrook South career and technical education teacher, was saluted for meritorious service as a teacher.
• Glenbrook South band teacher Brian Boron received special recognition in the teacher category.
• The Glenbrook South Instructional Coaching Team of Matt Bertke, Marshall Harris, Caitlin Reichert and Sharon Sheehan received an award of excellence in the team category.
• Nominated by Glenview District 34, Glenbrook South instructional assistant Nara Banzragch received an award for meritorious service as a community volunteer.