Glenbrook District 225 announces 'Those Who Excel' awards

By Dave Oberhelman
Updated 3/22/2023 12:58 PM

Glenbrook High School District 225 announced its winners of "Those Who Excel" awards. They are:

• Eric Etherton, Glenbrook North assistant principal for student services, earned an award for meritorious service as an administrator.

 

• Justin Zummo, Glenbrook South career and technical education teacher, was saluted for meritorious service as a teacher.

• Glenbrook South band teacher Brian Boron received special recognition in the teacher category.

• The Glenbrook South Instructional Coaching Team of Matt Bertke, Marshall Harris, Caitlin Reichert and Sharon Sheehan received an award of excellence in the team category.

• Nominated by Glenview District 34, Glenbrook South instructional assistant Nara Banzragch received an award for meritorious service as a community volunteer.

