Express services added at Deerfield driver's license facility
Updated 3/22/2023 12:58 PM
On March 7, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias established express service for certain routine tasks in a space next to the existing Deerfield Department of Motor Vehicles facility, 405 Lake-Cook Road.
Renewing or replacing a lost driver's license and identification card, or updating an address are among the services offered at the express location. Real ID applicants, first-time Temporary Visitor Driver's License applicants, or standard driver's license applicants who must take a written or road test must use the main Deerfield facility.
The express service is available 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
