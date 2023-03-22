Express services added at Deerfield driver's license facility

On March 7, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias established express service for certain routine tasks in a space next to the existing Deerfield Department of Motor Vehicles facility, 405 Lake-Cook Road.

Renewing or replacing a lost driver's license and identification card, or updating an address are among the services offered at the express location. Real ID applicants, first-time Temporary Visitor Driver's License applicants, or standard driver's license applicants who must take a written or road test must use the main Deerfield facility.

The express service is available 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.