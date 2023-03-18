Deck fire near McHenry quickly extinguished

A home near McHenry sustained minor damage from a deck fire Friday night, authorities said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called at about 10 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stilling Boulevard in an unincorporated area of McHenry. Crews arrived to the bi-level house within one minute and found a small fire on the rear deck, with the flames starting to touch the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze by using several water extinguishers.

There were no firefighter injuries, authorities said Saturday. Two people were medically evaluated at the home but were not taken to the hospital. The house and deck were left with minor fire and smoke damage.

No estimate of the damage was available. McHenry Township fire officials are investigating what sparked the fire.