Lisle hopefuls diverge on how to achieve a vibrant downtown

The candidates running for Lisle trustee in the April 4 election are, top row from left, Mark Boyle, Cathy Cawiezel, Leslie Gall and Michael Hantsch and, bottom row from left, Elizabeth Lesniak, Michael Olson and Meg Sima.

Strengthening downtown development is a priority shared by all seven candidates running for Lisle village trustee.

The "how" is where they differ.

Three seats are open in the April 4 election. Mark Boyle, Cathy Cawiezel and Michael Hantsch are running as the Lisle First slate. Elizabeth Lesniak, Michael Olson and Meg Sima form the Lisle Forward slate, while Leslie Gall is running as an independent.

Improvements at the Family Square shopping center and the future of the Lisle Economic Development Partnership are among the key economic issues facing the village. But the candidates agree downtown vibrancy is crucial.

Lesniak, who owns a downtown business, questioned the Lisle Economic Development Partnership's request for money from businesses without showing evidence it was a good custodian of the funds. She said "genuine" engagement with business owners is needed to gain trust and attract development.

"As a business owner in the downtown area, the first thing is having a real understanding of the true environment of the downtown," she said.

Cawiezel, the lone incumbent in the race, remains part of the Lisle Economic Development Partnership and said downtown has thrived in recent years. Detailing how the area has stayed vibrant, she stressed business grants, activities scheduled throughout the year and the relaxing of outdoor dining rules.

Cawiezel said she's been integral in bringing events such as Depot Days and Once Upon a Christmas to downtown.

Olson said figuring out the corner of Main Street and Ogden Avenue is a "catalyst" to downtown revitalization. Engaging the business community, getting a handle on the need for commuter parking and taking advantage of land not controlled by the railroad are also important, he said.

Boyle said the land use plan and effectiveness of the Main Street entrance must be evaluated, and village-owned property should be utilized wisely. He said a lack of discussion between developers and village leaders in the last four years has been a hindrance to downtown development.

"One of the most important things that Lisle could do is a real proactive approach to having the conversations with the development community that hasn't taken place," Boyle said.

Gall wants more signs in the downtown area to let developers and potential business owners know what's available and what's coming. She said the village needs to take advantage of its great location and engage better with the business community and developers.

Hantsch said village leaders should stay on a path of responsible progress and not fall into the "gut reaction of we need to get things done now, now, now." He'd like to see an expansion of nearby nature areas such as PrairieWalk Pond and Dragonfly Landing.

Sima, who called the Lisle Economic Development Partnership "an unmitigated disaster," said the village board must be better at listening to experts and understanding the needs of small-business owners and larger commercial interests.

"We don't have to be experts," she said. "We have to be willing to listen to the experts about how to change."