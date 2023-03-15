Suburban Skyview: Your Costco run just got easier, thanks to new roundabout

Navigation of the busy intersection of Patriot Boulevard and the drive leading to Glenview Costco and Home Depot has become a slightly less harrowing experience with the addition of a roundabout.

Budgeted at a cost of $1.1 million, the six-month old roundabout replaces a "T" intersection that was previously protected by stop signs. A dedicated right-turn lane helps expedite vehicles exiting the businesses, which are particularly busy on weekends.

The aerial photo was taken on a busy Friday afternoon following a late-winter snowstorm. A brief respite from inclement weather and a patch of clear sky allowed for a quick photo before a lake-effect snow squall appeared.

A tractor-trailer is moving through the dedicated right-turn lane without having to stop. Prior to the installation of the roundabout, such a move would have required a complete stop, resulting in traffic being tied up for what might seem like an excruciating amount of time.

Red islands, yellow and white markings, including counterclockwise directional arrows, and fresh white snow contrast nicely with the black asphalt and add visual interest to the scene.