District 211 candidates to appear at public forum Wednesday

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from most of the 11 candidates for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District board at a forum Wednesday night.

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area will moderate the forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Rasmussen Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

A video of the event will be posted within 48 hours later on the league's website, lwvpalatinearea.org.

Registration to attend is required at lwvpalatinearea.org, but the deadline for submitting questions has passed.

The list of questions has been vetted by a committee consisting of LWV members who are independents, Republicans and Democrats. The moderator will be Lisa Slankard of the League of Women Voters of Arlington Heights.

Joining incumbents Kimberly Cavill, Mark Cramer, Peter Dombrowski and Steven Rosenblum on the April 4 ballot are challengers Michelle Barron, Aiden Branss, Meenal Dewan, Susan Saam, Joan Sherrill, Jane Russell and Barbara Velez. Four seats are at stake in the election.

All the candidates had confirmed their attendance as of Monday except Saam and Velez, who will send statements to be read in their absence.