 

District 211 candidates to appear at public forum Wednesday

  • Michelle Barron

    Michelle Barron

  • Aiden Branss

    Aiden Branss

  • Kimberly Cavill

    Kimberly Cavill

  • Mark Cramer

    Mark Cramer

  • Meenal Dewan

    Meenal Dewan

  • Peter Dombrowski

    Peter Dombrowski

  • Steven Rosenblum

    Steven Rosenblum

  • Jane Russell

    Jane Russell

  • Susan Saam

    Susan Saam

  • Joan Sherrill

    Joan Sherrill

  • Barbara Velez

    Barbara Velez

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 3/13/2023 6:06 PM

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from most of the 11 candidates for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District board at a forum Wednesday night.

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area will moderate the forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Rasmussen Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

 

A video of the event will be posted within 48 hours later on the league's website, lwvpalatinearea.org.

Registration to attend is required at lwvpalatinearea.org, but the deadline for submitting questions has passed.

The list of questions has been vetted by a committee consisting of LWV members who are independents, Republicans and Democrats. The moderator will be Lisa Slankard of the League of Women Voters of Arlington Heights.

Joining incumbents Kimberly Cavill, Mark Cramer, Peter Dombrowski and Steven Rosenblum on the April 4 ballot are challengers Michelle Barron, Aiden Branss, Meenal Dewan, Susan Saam, Joan Sherrill, Jane Russell and Barbara Velez. Four seats are at stake in the election.

All the candidates had confirmed their attendance as of Monday except Saam and Velez, who will send statements to be read in their absence.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Pritzker donation raises concerns of partisan influence on school board races
Related Article
Pritzker donation raises concerns of partisan influence on school board races
 
How District 211 candidates view newly revised sex ed curriculum
Related Article
How District 211 candidates view newly revised sex ed curriculum
 
Related Article
Watch District 211 candidates discuss budget, curriculum, more
 
Questions at District 211 candidates forum focus on use of controversial sex ed curriculum
Related Article
Questions at District 211 candidates forum focus on use of controversial sex ed curriculum
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 