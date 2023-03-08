Watch: Roselle school board candidates discuss class sizes, curriculum and COVID-19 lawsuit
Updated 3/8/2023 10:24 AM
Galante and Pezzarossi recently sat down with a member of the the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss class sizes, curriculum and a COVID-19 lawsuit, among other issues, in the two-school district.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.