 

Watch: Roselle school board candidates discuss class sizes, curriculum and COVID-19 lawsuit

  • Roselle Elementary District 12 board candidates Lydia Galante, left, and Casie Pezzarossi

    Roselle Elementary District 12 board candidates Lydia Galante, left, and Casie Pezzarossi

 
Daily Herald report
Four candidates are seeking three seats on the Roselle Elementary District 12 board in the April election: Lydia Galante, Sheryl
Updated 3/8/2023 10:24 AM

Galante and Pezzarossi recently sat down with a member of the the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss class sizes, curriculum and a COVID-19 lawsuit, among other issues, in the two-school district.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 