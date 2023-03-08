Jan Schakowsky moves Glenview office to Skokie

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's district office in Glenview now is closed and has been relocated to Skokie.

Schakowsky, a Democrat in her 13th term representing the 9th Congressional District, opened a new district office at 4500 Oakton St.

Her staff will host regular hours in neighborhood offices in Chicago, Mount Prospect, Fox River Grove and other locations in the district.

Schakowsky's Chicago district office, 5533 Broadway, closed March 2. Staff continues to hold neighborhood office hours at the site, sharing it with other elected officials, a representative for the congresswoman said.

Schakowsky said the move to a Skokie district office came about after 2020 redistricting shifted the 9th District north and west.

Skokie would be more central to a majority of district residents, she said, close to bus and train routes and with ample parking.

Schakowsky maintained a district office in Glenview for a decade.

Between district offices in Glenview and Chicago, 2,728 constituents received help navigating federal issues in 2022, and nearly $30 million in funding was secured for projects districtwide.

"Honestly, I think we have the best constituent service operation in the country," she said.

Office locations and hours are available at schakowsky.house.gov.

Staff at the Skokie district office can be reached at (773) 506-7100 or (847) 328-3409. Schakowsky's number in Washington, D.C., is (202) 225-2111.