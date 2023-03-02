Naperville man among 3 charged in wake of Secret Service raid in Lisle

Two suburban men now are facing dozens of federal charges in a cryptocurrency fraud investigation that led to a Secret Service raid Wednesday at a Lisle business.

William Suriano, 69, of Riverside and Reza Mehraban, 75, of Naperville have been charged, along with Mehraban's son, who was arrested in Miami.

The three of them are accused of defrauding at least eight victims in northeast Ohio via Bitcoin kiosks that were not legally licensed.

"I think everyone standing here believes the victims on our indictment are not the total universe of victims," said Andrew Rogalski, supervisor of the economic crimes unit. "It's more like the tip of the iceberg."

Prosecutors in Ohio say police seized more than 50 of the bitcoin ATMs on Wednesday in Ohio. Officials did not mention any illegal ATMs located in Illinois.

More than 25 police agencies helped serve the warrants issued against the three suspects. Suriano and Reza Mehraban were arrested at the Lisle business, S&P Solutions, which is accused of illegally doing business as Bitcoin of America and operating the ATMs throughout Ohio.

When reached Wednesday, the company's chief operating officer told the ABC7 I-Team it was cooperating with Ohio authorities.

Prosecutors said the three men first started to receive illegal deposits in 2020 and accuse them of transmitting about $250 million last year alone.