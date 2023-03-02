Elburn businesses likely part of burglary spree

The people who burglarized stores in Geneva and Batavia early Wednesday are suspected of similar burglaries an hour before in Elburn, according to police.

Elburn police say they responded at 1:17 a.m. to an alarm at the Mobil gas station on the 100 block of South Main Street (Route 47). While investigating that, another burglar alarm was reported at a business on the 100 block of East Route 38.

Burglaries were discovered at the Smoke/Vape Shop; OhMG! Mexican restaurant; and a Subway sandwich shop. Burglars also tried to break into Rosati's Pizza, police say.

The burglars smashed glass doors to get in. They took cash and small items located in the entryways.

Geneva police say that around 2:25 a.m., they discovered burglaries in 12 businesses along Randall Road with smashed glass doors. Batavia police reported two businesses on Randall were similarly burglarized.

The suspects were driving a stolen Kia sedan. Batavia police and Kane County deputies chased the vehicle. But they ended the pursuit due to the high speed and because people in the car were throwing out objects. The car was last seen eastbound on I-88.