Wheaton, District 200 candidate forum Thursday

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/1/2023 12:22 PM

The Wheaton League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Wheaton City Hall council chambers, 303 W. Wesley St.

Learn about the candidates running for Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 board at 6 p.m. and Wheaton City Council at 7:15 p.m.

 

Additionally, Wheaton Public Access will be recording and broadcasting the forum. Afterward, there will be a link at wheatonlwvil.org.

All of the candidates on the April Ballot have been invited to attend. The candidates will give one-minute opening and closing statements and have an opportunity to respond to questions that have been submitted in advance of the forum.

Learn more about candidates from the League of Women Voters' nonpartisan interviews, events, and video voter guides at wheatonlwvil.org.

