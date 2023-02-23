Images: Ice covers the suburbs
Updated 2/23/2023 1:15 PM
See staff and reader-submitted photos of the icy conditions that covered the suburbs on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comIce hangs from a golf course fence as Winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Schaumburg on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Lisa Yakel
Icy trees as seen in Campton Hills on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Lindsey Santora
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
An icy bird feeder as seen in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Vilija Jakaitis
An ice covered flower in Wheeling on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Judith Geisenheimer Salstone
