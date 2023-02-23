 

Images: Ice covers the suburbs

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Updated 2/23/2023 1:15 PM

See staff and reader-submitted photos of the icy conditions that covered the suburbs on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Icicles hang of a street sign as traffic moves slowly on Main St. near Spring St. in Barrington during Wednesday's freezing rain. Officially spring starts on March 20.
  Icicles hang of a street sign as traffic moves slowly on Main St. near Spring St. in Barrington during Wednesday's freezing rain. Officially spring starts on March 20.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ice clings to a leafless bush as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
  Ice clings to a leafless bush as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Winter weather and ice hangs from trees as cold weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
  Winter weather and ice hangs from trees as cold weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comIce hangs from a golf course fence as Winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comIce hangs from a golf course fence as Winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Rain is freezing on surfaces late Wednesday morning in Crystal Lake. The weather brought an ice storm warning for McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.
  Rain is freezing on surfaces late Wednesday morning in Crystal Lake. The weather brought an ice storm warning for McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Ice forms on the branches outside of the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich Wednesday afternoon.
  Ice forms on the branches outside of the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich Wednesday afternoon.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Ice drips from the buds of a birch tree in Arlington Heights during a winter storm Tuesday.
  Ice drips from the buds of a birch tree in Arlington Heights during a winter storm Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ice hangs from a traffic sign as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
  Ice hangs from a traffic sign as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel
Icy trees as seen in Schaumburg on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Schaumburg on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Lisa Yakel
Icy trees as seen in Campton Hills on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Campton Hills on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Lindsey Santora
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai
An icy bird feeder as seen in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
An icy bird feeder as seen in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Vilija Jakaitis
An ice covered flower in Wheeling on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.
An ice covered flower in Wheeling on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.
Photo courtesy of Judith Geisenheimer Salstone
Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 