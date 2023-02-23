Images: Ice covers the suburbs

See staff and reader-submitted photos of the icy conditions that covered the suburbs on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Icicles hang of a street sign as traffic moves slowly on Main St. near Spring St. in Barrington during Wednesday's freezing rain. Officially spring starts on March 20.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Ice clings to a leafless bush as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Winter weather and ice hangs from trees as cold weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comIce hangs from a golf course fence as Winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Rain is freezing on surfaces late Wednesday morning in Crystal Lake. The weather brought an ice storm warning for McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Ice forms on the branches outside of the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Ice drips from the buds of a birch tree in Arlington Heights during a winter storm Tuesday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Ice hangs from a traffic sign as winter weather hits the Fox Valley area Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Elgin.

Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Urvashi Patel Icy trees as seen in Elk Grove Village on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Yakel Icy trees as seen in Schaumburg on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Lindsey Santora Icy trees as seen in Campton Hills on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Rupanjana Karanjai Icy trees as seen in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Vilija Jakaitis An icy bird feeder as seen in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023.