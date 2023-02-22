Wilmette to hold Winterfest and Polar Plunge

Wilmette's Winterfest will return from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wilmette's downtown Village Green.

Winterfest's schedule includes a disc jockey, ice sculpture by artist Nate Johnson, free hot cocoa, dance performances and music by the North Shore Music Academy.

In another Wilmette activity, its park district is taking registration and accepting donations for the 2023 Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois.

The plunge will take place at noon March 19 at Gillson Beach, Lake Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Plungers may either form their own team or donate to the Wilmette police team, "Freezin' for a Reason." On-site registration starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call (847) 256-6100.