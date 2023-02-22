 

Two Hoffman Estates men charged in 2021 Streamwood murder

  • Antonio Rivera-Abriz

  • Oliver Audinette

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 2/22/2023 8:42 AM

Two Hoffman Estates men are charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Roselle man in Streamwood.

Authorities announced the charges against 23-year-old Antonio Rivera-Abriz and 20-year-old Oliver A. Audinette today after an investigation that has stretched more than a year.

 

The pair are expected in bond court today in Rolling Meadows.

Streamwood police officials said Rivera-Abriz and Audinette are responsible for a Dec. 14, 2021 shooting on the 1000 block of Vine Street that left 21-year-old Gabriel Herrera dead and injured an unidentified woman injured.

Police said Herrera and the woman were inside a moving vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. when they were shot.

The car they were in crashed into a tree a short distance later following the shooting.

Herrera was shot in the head. The woman's injuries were described as nonlife-threatening at the time.

