Northbrook, NSYMCA to hold cultural fair

The Northbrook Community Commission and the North Suburban YMCA are presenting a Cultural Fair from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the YMCA, 2705 Techny Road.

The all-ages event offers performances by the Latin HEAT Dance Group, the Thai Cultural Center, Nazzare North, Victoria Ng, and Andy Chacon. There will be tae kwon do lessons, children's book readings, henna artists, and arts and crafts from the Glenbrook North German Club, the Korean Cultural Center, and the Chinese Fine Art Society.

A wide range of clubs and groups will host informational tables, including Beth Shalom, the Northbrook Historical Society, and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.

For information, visit northbrook.il.us/events.