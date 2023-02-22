 

Morrison hosts open house at Schaumburg office Thursday

  • Kevin Morrison

    Kevin Morrison

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/22/2023 1:29 PM

Cook County Board Commissioner Kevin Morrison will host an open house Thursday in Schaumburg.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.n. at Morrison's 15th District office, 1235 W. Wiley Road, Suite 141, in Schaumburg.

 

Light refreshments will be provided, and Chicago Botanic Garden passes will be provided while supplies last.

