Morrison hosts open house at Schaumburg office Thursday

Cook County Board Commissioner Kevin Morrison will host an open house Thursday in Schaumburg.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.n. at Morrison's 15th District office, 1235 W. Wiley Road, Suite 141, in Schaumburg.

Light refreshments will be provided, and Chicago Botanic Garden passes will be provided while supplies last.