Hoffman Estates brothers held without bail in 2021 Streamwood killing

Two Hoffman Estates men, described by prosecutors as street gang members and siblings, were held without bail Wednesday in a fatal 2021 shooting in Streamwood.

Antonio Rivera-Abriz, 23, and Oliver A. Audinette, 20, are charged with first-degree murder following an investigation spanning more than a year into the death of 21-year-old Gabriel Herrera of Roselle.

Herrera was sitting in the driver's seat of a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with three other people when the shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021, on the 1000 block of Vine Street, according to prosecutors. They say he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A male occupant suffered a wound to his hand and a woman sitting in the back seat was shot in the midsection, according to prosecutors. The vehicle crashed into a nearby tree shortly after the shooting.

Eleven fired cartridges were recovered from the scene of the killing, which authorities say was captured on video.

Prosecutors say a small, dark sedan approached the parked Trailblazer. Video shows two people exiting the sedan and approaching the Trailblazer. Following a "series of pops," the Trailblazer drove forward and crashed into a tree, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Robert Mack.

Police recovered the sedan, which prosecutors say Audinette and a family member purchased on Sept. 13, 2021. Fingerprints inside the car matched those of the defendants.

According to prosecutors, social media posts and cellphone activity also led police to Rivera-Abriz and Audinette.

The are scheduled to return to court March 17.