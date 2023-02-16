Suburban Skyview: Massive Willow Hill Dome is latest addition to Northbrook skyline

Located just across the train tracks from the Glenview Costco, a massive white dome situated atop the former landfill along Willow Road is being touted as a new, state-of the-art sports facility in Northbrook.

Willow Hill Dome, just west of the existing outdoor Willow Hill golf club, is 160 by 70 yards long and 65 feet high. The privately owned business' website advertises it as a destination for golf, soccer, baseball, flag football, whiffle ball, kickball and dodgeball.

I couldn't help but notice the dome during my recent travels through the area, so I decided to stop to take an aerial view. Though it's somewhat distant in this wide-angle shot, I wanted to include Techny Towers, which in the past has been the most noticeable area landmark.

Green turf and fresh asphalt help add a bit of contrast to the otherwise dreary winter landscape.

The driving range is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and the dome is available for other activities during weekday evenings and all day on weekends.