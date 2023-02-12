Crystal Lake couple accused of running 'significant' marijuana-growing operation

A Crystal Lake couple is accused of operating "a significant grow operation" after the McHenry County Sheriff's Office aid it found about $25,000 worth of marijuana in their home, including about 80 plants and 12 pounds of dried marijuana, court records show.

Johnathon C. Coulman, 41, and Sarah E. Wise, 43, each are charged with multiple felonies after the sheriff's office's Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at their home in the 3000 block of Red Barn Road, according to court records.

They each are charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of 50 to 200 marijuana plants; less than 15 grams of MDMA; and less than 200 grams each of psilocybin, codeine and tramadol, according to the criminal complaints.

Wise's attorney, Steven Brody, said they "intend to contest the charges vigorously" and declined to comment further.

Prosecutors have asked a McHenry County judge to require both Coulman and Wise to prove where any bail funds come from to ensure they're from noncriminal sources, a request Judge Mark Gerhardt granted in both cases.

In their request, prosecutors noted that Coulman was convicted of a drug-related charge in a 2018 case. In that case, Coulman pleaded guilty to possessing psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom, with the intent to deliver, and was sentenced to two years of felony probation, court records show.

A hearing is set for Tuesday, during which Judge Tiffany Davis will hear a request for Wise to be released from custody. A friend is willing to post the $10,000 for her bail and prove where the money came from, Wise's attorney said in a motion filed Friday.

Coulman, who unsuccessfully requested that a public defender represent him, would need to post 10% of his $200,000 bail.