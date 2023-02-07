Two treated for smoke inhalation in Aurora fire
Updated 2/7/2023 4:24 PM
Aurora Fire Department officials announced Tuesday that two women were treated for smoke inhalation after a residential fire last week.
According to officials, firefighters responded about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to a fire in a two-story building on the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Two women on the second floor escaped the building but suffered from smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital and released to stay with their family.
A cat inside the building later was found uninjured.
The building was deemed uninhabitable. No firefighters were injured, and the resident of the first-floor unit was out of town.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
