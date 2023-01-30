Streamwood man charged with armed robbery in Clarendon Hills

A Streamwood man has been accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Clarendon Hills.

Bail was set at $200,000 Sunday for Cody Johnson, 21, of the 1200 block of Klafter Court.

He is charged with armed robbery.

The DuPage County state's attorney's office says that at 2:48 p.m. Saturday police were called to an armed robbery on Richmond Avenue. The victim reported he had arranged to sell Johnson a cellphone, for $300. When they went to a laundry room in the apartment complex to complete the sale, Johnson pulled out a gun, threatened to shoot the victim, racked the slide of the gun in the victim's face and then grabbed the phone.

Johnson was still at the apartment complex when police arrested him. It turned out the gun was a pellet gun.

Court records indicate the phone was an iPhoneXR.

He would have to post $20,000 bond to be released pretrial. Johnson's next court date on this case is Feb. 27.

He has a court date Tuesday on a 2022 case where he is charged with illegal possession of fentanyl, according to DuPage court records.