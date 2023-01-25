Column: Alarming antisemitism and taking it on

Here, there and everywhere around us we keep seeing antisemitism rear its ugly head.

We see it on college campuses, social media, in business settings, from political figures, in celebrities and a constant barrage of incidents in the news, and even on packets thrown on driveways in our own communities.

It is like it has become normalized, as opposed to being viewed as the outlandish hateful conduct which it represents.

One of the most widespread working definitions of antisemitism is that of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which has been adopted as of last month by more than 1000 global entities.

It defines antisemitism as follows: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish institutions and religious facilities."

There have been several studies that have taken a stab at giving us a better understanding of the extent of this abhorrent conduct and how it is perceived.

The Anti-Defamation League earlier this month issued a comprehensive report reflecting that this past year we saw some of the highest levels of antisemitism we have seen in decades.

The ADL surveyed more than 4,000 people asking them to rate the truthfulness of 14 traditional tropes, such as Jews have too much power and control, Jews are not as honest as others, and Jews are more loyal to Israel. The study showed 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61% found in 2019; and 20% believe six or more anti-Jewish tropes compared to 11% in 2019.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, said that 20% represented a staggering 66 million Americans who believed or readily accepted such prejudicial perceptions.

The study also showed many Americans believe in Israel oriented antisemitic positions ranging from 40% who believe Israel treats Palestinians like Nazis treated Jews, to 18% who are uncomfortable spending time with a person who supports Israel. Sadly, the recent report concludes antisemitic attitudes in the U.S. are widespread and increasing. These attitudes manifest in increased antisemitic incidents.

In 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., representing a 34% increase from 2,026 incidents in 2020, the highest number since ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979.

In 2021, the American Jewish Committee did a study on the state of antisemitism in America. It found 90% of American Jews think antisemitism is very or somewhat of a problem and 60% of the general public share that belief.

The report reflected 41% of Americans witnessed at least one antisemitic incident in the year preceding the report, and 31% had witnessed more than one. The study showed increasing agreement that hostility to Israel as antisemitic.

When asked whether they believed the statement "Israel has no right to exist" is antisemitic, 81% of American Jews and 85% of the general public agreed it was, compared to 74% who believed that a year before.

The study shows a serious concern about increasing antisemitism on college campuses, with 50% of American Jews believing it had gotten worse over the past 5 years before the study and 20% who knew someone who had experienced antisemitism in a college setting during that 5-year period. Jewish college students or their parents were three times as likely to have had such experience or know someone who has experienced antisemitism.

Of great concern, the study showed many Jews changing their behavior out of fear, with 39% saying they avoided posting content online that might reveal their Jewishness, 25% refraining from publicly wearing or displaying items that might identify them as Jewish and 22% avoiding places or events out of concern for their safety.

Antisemitism also is showing up in workplaces across the country.

A recent Bloomberg News article noted a 2022 study published in an academic journal where more than 11,000 workers of all faiths were interviewed, more than half the Jewish respondents experienced discrimination at work.

The article referenced a Resume Builder survey that showed nearly a quarter of those surveyed wanted fewer Jewish people in their industry, and said they were less likely to advance Jewish applicants, noting the top reason cited for discriminatory behavior was the prejudicial trope that Jewish people have too much power and wealth.

With self-evident continuing reflection of antisemitism, we seem to see all too often, what can or should we do to tap down these ongoing brush fires of hate?

The fact that antisemitism has a long history needs to be understood, as is the varied forms it takes. People need to appreciate how it ranges from long-standing and deep-seated prejudicial stereotypes and tropes about Jews, to what conduct or actions is deemed offensive and hateful.

This needs to be coupled with an the understanding of centuries of prejudicial Jewish persecution, including the Nazi genocide of the Jews during the Holocaust, the relationship between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, an understanding of why and how Israel became a refuge for Jews who have long been subjected to constant prejudice and persecution, and the related strong feelings about Israel as a Jewish homeland.

The distinction between acceptable questioning policies of Israel and Israeli leaders vs. the wrongful and hateful assertions that Israel has no right to exist and maintain its sovereignty as a nation needs to be understood, and why it should be deemed antisemitic.

Likewise, people need to know that hyperbolic assertions or symbols equating differences on policy and approach with genocidal anti-Jewish, Nazi-like conduct crosses the threshold and translates into offensive, hateful antisemitism to Jews whose 6 million ancestors were subjected to the Shoah.

The prevalence of antisemitism needs to be understood as not only affecting the Jewish community, but how such hate, when not challenged, spills over to prejudicial conduct toward other ethnic and religious groups.

This makes ongoing education pivotal in combating antisemitism. Such education must include programs at all levels, which must be encouraged and supported to foster a nation of tolerance.

Commitments to individual, organizational, interfaith-based and communitywide programs focused on lifelong learning about antisemitism and its roots likely would contribute to reducing the hateful beliefs and actions we all see too often.

Institutions like the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie should be visited, if you have not done so.

At another level, whether as individuals or employers, or community or political leaders, or social media platforms, we must all be watchdogs and spokespeople and educators against those groups or individuals who spew the venom of hate, or who take actions based on hate, whether from extremists of the left or the right or misguided racists, regardless of their roots.

We cannot sit idly by and let this prejudice fester and infect our neighborhoods and our nation. This means calling out antisemitism and other prejudice when we see it, explaining why it is hurtful and wrong, and encouraging accountability and consequences and urging bad actors to acknowledge their wrongdoing.

Being passive bystanders is not acceptable if we want to curtail prejudice. More of us must become upstanders to stamp out hate wherever we see it. To bolster the fight against antisemitism and hate, there are numerous organizations that can be supported, both for resources and learning and as monitors, advocates and partners in this battle against antisemitism.

These include: Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Stand With Us, Combat Antisemitism Movement and JewBelong. Much can be learned from visiting their websites.

To ensure accountability and increased knowledge of incidents, all are encouraged to report incidents of antisemitism to social media, to monitoring organizations and law enforcement if there have been threats or damages to persons or property.

When it comes to governmental policy, our First Amendment may protect the right to utter hateful words, but that does not make them acceptable or right. Our First Amendment also protects our right to speak out and condemn hate, whether it be antisemitic or other expressions of prejudice, and our right to assemble and protest when we want to stand up to those who would promote the spread of antisemitism or any hate. We should not hesitate to do so.

Likewise, our governmental bodies at all levels should not hesitate to act when antisemitism crosses the line with crimes that threaten, assault or harm individuals or damage property. Hate crimes based on antisemitism or other prejudices should be prosecuted to the fullest extent and laws fully enforced to hold perpetrators, facilitators and conspirators accountable, including hate groups and social media platforms that spread or allow promotion of hate-related threats to persons, groups or property.

Security measures and programs should also be encouraged and supported for those religious or other organizations that may be targets of antisemitism and hate.

On our college campuses, we need to demand administrators take strong actions against perpetrators of antisemitism, whether they be students, organizations or professors, and ensure that students who are supporters of Israel are not wrongfully persecuted or attacked. We also need to support organizations such as Hillel centers that provide support systems and programs for Jewish students on campuses.

Last, but not least, we need to build bridges of understanding through relationships and discussions between Jews and non-Jews, both individually and through organizations, churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious entities through informal gatherings and organized interfaith dialogues.

Groups such as interfaith councils need to be supported along with participation in their activities. Concerted efforts to create personal experiences can no doubt have a positive effect of breaking down prejudices and can contribute to more cohesive communities for our families. As signs posted on some lawns around our communities say: "Hate shall have no Home Here."

Just as there are no panaceas for many challenges like antisemitism, taking some of these steps can only create a better societal environment for all of us to raise our families, with a future for our kids and grandkids more free from hate and prejudice.

• Elliott Hartstein of Northbrook is an attorney and a former Buffalo Grove village president. If you are interested in possibly discussing this topic further over Zoom with Elliott and others, you can email him at elliotthartstein@yahoo.com.