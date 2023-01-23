Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1

"Wormholes, Spacewarps and Tunnels to Otherwheres with Astronomer Shane Larson" will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Larson, a research professor of physics at Northwestern University, will discuss the nature of "space-time" and our measurements of it, and examine some of the most remarkable predictions made about it: Wormholes, black holes and time warps. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Learn about popular streaming video services and devices used to stream video content in "Cutting the Cable Cord" presented virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 through the Wilmette Public Library. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

"A Holocaust Survivor's Relationship with his Granddaughter" will be presented virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, through the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Join for an intimate conversation with one of the Holocaust's youngest concentration camp survivors, Sam Harris, and his granddaughter, Jessica Kreamer. Register at https://ihm.ec/gentogen. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Experience an interactive virtual tour of the Secret Annex in the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join and examine the extraordinary life of Anne Frank. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Daily Herald File Photo

The Book Stall welcomes Karen Nochimowski, aka Momma Chef, for an author open house featuring her debut cookbook, "6-Minute Dinners (and More!): 100 Super Simple Dishes with 6 Minutes of Prep and 6 Ingredients or Less!" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 811 Elm St., in Winnetka. Nochimowski will be greeting fans and signing books. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Mark Dvorak presents "The Power of Song -- A Sing Along Tribute to Pete Seeger" at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. The program features some of Pete Seeger's best-known songs. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Ann Perks leads an in-person discussion of "White Nights" by Ann Cleeves at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Wood Drive, Skokie, for a live opera performance of the first act of "Two Remain: Out of Darkness." There will be a post-performance Q&A. Register at https://ihm.ec/ihrd2023. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Children in first to sixth grades can join Lego Builders at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for an awesome building challenge. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join the Illustrators' Club at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., and learn how an illustrator tells stories through art. For children in grades K-five. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Thursday, Jan. 26

Shackleton -- The Endurance and Antarctic Survival: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. The story of Ernest Shackleton and the Endurance Expedition that was intended to cross Antarctica is one of the greatest survival stories of all time. With images and stories from the expedition, discover how Shackleton managed to save the lives of his crew after their ship was crushed by ice and sank to the bottom of the ocean. Local polar guide Annie Aggens will cap off the illustrated voyage with photographs from her own Antarctic treks and will bring the story up to the present with the discovery of the Endurance ship in February 2022. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Lego Builders: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-six. Do you love Lego and using your imagination? The library will bring out its giant stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. Lego classes are supported by the Janet Hauser Fund. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. For children in grades K-five. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Maximize Your Membership -- What's in it for me?: 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Happ Inn, 305 N. Happ Road, Northfield. Join the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce for this working session with business networking. Expect a workshop on Instagram reels, stories and QR codes. https://wngchamber.com.

Cyber Security: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn valuable steps to protect yourself online. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, gather on-site at the museum for a live opera performance of the first act of "Two Remain: Out of Darkness," in partnership with Chicago College of Performance Arts, Roosevelt University. Join us for this unique and compelling commemorative performance that will exhibit the power of art to uplift the heart and cradle the soul, and the strength found in the fight for survival. There will be a post-performance Q&A. Register at https://ihm.ec/ihrd2023. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Healthy Living -- A Holistic Approach to Back Pain: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join Dr. Sheetal DeCaria, board certified in anesthesia and pain management, for a talk on a holistic approach to back pain. www.glenviewpl.org.

Jan. 27

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children, ages 2 and older, can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Bilingual Beginnings -- Spanish: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Language Academy of Park Ridge. For children through age 6. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Time for Twos: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Ready to get hands-on? Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year old preschool. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun), so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4, with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Free Admission at Illinois Holocaust Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center offers free admission on the last Friday of every month through 2023. Immerse yourself in the history of the Holocaust and other human rights issues as you learn how you can make an impact in the world. Reserve your tickets at https://ihm.ec/tickets. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Korean Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through age 6, with a caregiver, can enjoy a bilingual storytime featuring songs, stories and rhymes. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "White Nights" by Ann Cleeves. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Stay & Play: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Develop language, social-emotional, and motor skills through exploratory play. Drop in for children, ages 2 and older with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades four-eight can taste and rate unique snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Stuffie Sleepover: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Put on your PJs and bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library for stories and a make-your-own sleeping bag craft. When the kids go home, the stuffie will stay overnight in the library for an adventure. Pick up your stuffie the next day and find out about all the fun they had. For children in grades K-two. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The Power of Song -- A Sing Along Tribute to Pete Seeger: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Enjoy a program with Mark Dvorak featuring some of Pete Seeger's best-known songs, which have become standard in the American folk repertoire. For nearly 70 years as a performer, Seeger embodied the ideals of folk music. The songs he has written, and those he has shared, have helped preserve our cultural heritage, inspiring adults and children with the sounds, traditions and values of our global past and present. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

'DC's Reflecting Fools': 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Capitol Steps continues upward with DC's Reflecting Fools, the musical parody group created a year ago by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. $42-$48. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

Winter Film Series -- 'Take This Waltz': Virtually Friday, Jan. 27, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through the library's Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. Michelle Williams and Seth Rogan star in this bittersweet dramedy. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Jan. 28

Wiggleworms Party: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your little ones for music and dancing with music teacher Will Fancher from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Beading Class: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Learn step-by-step techniques to make beautiful beaded earrings. All supplies included. Students will work with tiny beads and string, so if you have dexterity or eye issues, please inform staff when registering so we can accommodate your needs. Instructor is Ruthe Guerry. $15-$19. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Author Open House: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall welcomes Karen Nochimowski, aka Momma Chef, for an author open house featuring her debut cookbook, "6-Minute Dinners (and More!): 100 Super Simple Dishes with 6 Minutes of Prep and 6 Ingredients or Less!" Nochimowski will be greeting fans and signing books. www.thebookstall.com.

Hebrew Bilingual Storytime -- Jewish Comfort Food: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join local children's book author Arianna Brooks for a reading of her books, "My Happy Hamentashen" and "My Mushy Matzah Ball" along with crafts and activities celebrating the Hebrew language. Ages 0-6 with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mario Kart Tournament: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades three-eight compete for prizes and bragging rights. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Parents' Night Out at TPAC: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Calling all parents. Ready for your long-awaited date night? Now's your chance! Children ages 2-11 welcome. While you are out, the park district will be engaged in a night of age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Food and snacks will be provided. $25-$40. (847) 897-6180 or www.nbparks.org.

Stand-Up Comedy Show: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ten Ninety Brewing Company, 1025 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Chicago's Finest Stand-Up is a monthly stand-up comedy show on the last Saturday of every month. Come enjoy a night of levity, laughter and possibly a comedian in a shark suit. www.ten-ninety.com.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours Jan. 28 through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postal worker Victor Green that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Jan. 29

Wilmette Historical Museum annual meeting and Lecture: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Join as the museum welcomes Blair Kamin and Lee Bey to discuss their recent book, "Who is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago." The book pairs 55 of Kamin's most notable Chicago Tribune columns from the past decade with striking new images by photographer and architecture critic Lee Bey. Together, they paint a revealing portrait of Chicago that reaches beyond its glamorous downtown and dramatic buildings to its culturally diverse neighborhoods, including modest structures associated with storied figures from the city's Black history, such as Emmett Till. The lecture will be preceded by a brief meeting of the Wilmette Historical Society. Free and open to all. (847) 853-7666 or wilmettehistory.org.

Building with Bits and Bobs: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in and build with the library. The library will supply a random assortment of items for you to upcycle into your own amazing creations. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Jan. 30

AARP Driver Safety: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. The AARP Driver Safety program is an eight-hour two-day course for motorists age 55 and older. It focuses on the physical changes that accompany aging and on ways older adult drivers can compensate for these changes to improve their driving skills. After taking this course, you will be eligible for a multiyear discount on your car insurance. Fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-AARP members. Make checks payable to AARP. Credit cards will not be accepted. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies birth-14 months, with an adult, can build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies 0-14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Messy Mondays: 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop-in for a messier craft and leave the cleanup to the library. For families. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Meet Our Pets: Virtually at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for pet picture books, trivia and virtual cuddles. Bring your own pet, stuffed animal or even plant to share with everyone on Zoom. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Over 40 and Hired!: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Gain a competitive edge during a career transition as a seasoned professional by learning tips and strategies to avoid potential age bias. Presented by Anita Jenke, executive director of Career Transitions Center. This program is presented in collaboration with Lake Cook Career Collaborative member libraries. Program presented via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Jan. 31

KidzCraft: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join the Northfield library for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for children, ages 5 and under with caregiver. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Tour -- The Secret Annex: Virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, through the Wilmette Public Library. Experience an interactive virtual tour of the Secret Annex in the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam to examine the extraordinary life of Anne Frank. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pre-Sewing Skills: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Using plastic needles, learn the basic idea of sewing. Practice threading a needle, sewing simple stitches, and tying a knot. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tacos and Tequila: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Follow along at home in this cooking class where you will learn how to make chicken al pastor tacos, a tequila-based cocktail, and the mocktail version. Karla Alba mixes in history about the ingredients and her cooking heritage as a Mexican immigrant. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

A Holocaust Survivor's Relationship with his Granddaughter: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, through the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Join 3G Chicago, a newly formed group made up of grandchildren of Holocaust Survivors, for its inaugural virtual event. Join for an intimate conversation with one of the Holocaust's youngest concentration camp survivors, Sam Harris, and his granddaughter, Jessica Kreamer, as they share a story of survival and family heritage. Members free; nonmembers $5. Register at https://ihm.ec/gentogen. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Foreign Film Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. "Petite Maman" (France/75 minutes/PG/2021. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly visits her mother's childhood where she is drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. A tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Osteoarthritis vs. Osteoporosis: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, through the North Suburban YMCA. Presented by Dr. Teresa Sosenko, Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. Dr. Sosenko approaches each patient individually and is passionate about developing treatment plans that are evidence-based and best tailored to each individual. Register at: www.nsymca.org/events/osteoarthritis-vs-osteoporosis. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Mystery Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "White Nights" by Ann Cleeves. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Feb. 1

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate art through stories, songs and hands-on activities for children, ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Services for Seniors at the Northbrook Public Library: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Debra Siegel, Senior Services and Outreach librarian, Northbrook Public Library, discusses the library's physical and digital collections, online resources and technology help, programs and events, Home Delivery Service, and accessibility services and devices for seniors. www.nbparks.org

iPhone/iPad Series -- Photo Editing -- Part 2: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Learn how to take detailed photos with the camera on your iPhone or iPad. Then make the moment look just right with the powerful editing tools built directly into your device. This class will also review third party apps that offer editing features not included in your iPhone or iPad's default apps. Hosted on Zoom. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Organizing Your Apple Computer: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn file organization, storage and navigation tips for Apple computers. Demonstration only. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the library. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K9 Reading Buddies: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children in grades one-five can share some of their favorite books with a four-legged furry friend. Practice your reading skills by signing up for a 15-minute slot to read to a trained therapy dog. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sewing Technique: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn the basic sewing skills. Practice threading a real sewing needle, sewing simple stitches, and learn how to tie a knot. Ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ambassador Meeting: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glenview Chamber of Commerce, 2222 Chestnut Glenview, in the third floor Conference Room. Ambassadors assist the chamber in growing and retaining its membership. Ambassador objectives: Educate members about the services and benefits of their membership. Foster new member engagement in chamber programs, events and committees. Nurture quality relationships. (847) 724-0900 or business.glenviewchamber.com.

Cutting the Cable Cord: Virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Thinking about cutting the cord with your cable company? Learn about popular streaming video services and devices used to stream video content. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Makerspace Jewelry: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. In this two-part program learn how to combine your vector designs with digital fabrication equipment like the laser engraver to make your own custom enamel pins. Computer proficiency highly recommended. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wormholes, Spacewarps and Tunnels to Otherwheres with Astronomer Shane Larson: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. The advent of general relativity transformed our understanding of gravity and introduced us to the idea that the underlying fabric of the universe is a tapestry called "space-time." That fabric is a dynamic entity, constantly evolving and changing. It can be bent, twisted, warped and perhaps ripped. In the hundred years that we have been aware of space-time, our understanding of it has been informed by astronomical observations, detailed mathematical calculations, vast computer simulations and wild speculation. Shane Larson, a research professor of physics at Northwestern University, will discuss the nature of "space-time" and our measurements of it, and examine some of the most remarkable predictions made about it: Wormholes, black holes and time warps. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Poetry Contest -- Write a Limerick: Virtually Feb. 1-10, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Enter a limerick in the Winnetka-Northfield Library District's "Write a Limerick" contest. Eligibility: Ages 16 and older. One limerick per entrant. The poem must be your own original work, unpublished in print/online, and shouldn't have won a prior contest. Limericks should be funny and clean, not rude, offensive, crude or obscene. Entries may be submitted to poetry@wnpld.org. For contest details, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ongoing

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages. www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.

'Andy Warhol In Iran': Runs Jan. 19-Feb. 19, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In 1976, the artist Andy Warhol travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran's wife. Amid taking in the crown jewels and ordering room service caviar, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and opens the pop icon's eyes to a world beyond himself. https://northlight.org.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult can join for stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays and Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 30, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 18 and older; skate rental, $4. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, ages birth-23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for children, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, through age 1 with an adult. share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your new baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Pajama Storytime: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.