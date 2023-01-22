Schaumburg slaying victim's family sues accused killer's estate

An Algonquin eye doctor was recorded while jailed in Cook County on first-degree murder charges instructing family members to liquidate more than $1 million in assets "in case there's any weird lawsuits" stemming from the alleged crime, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against his estate last week.

Dominika Daniel, one of Malgorzata "Margaret" Daniel's daughters, is suing the estate of Anthony Prate over her mother's Nov. 23, 2019 killing in Schaumburg.

Prate faced first-degree murder charges alleging he stabbed Daniel to death in her home, but he died Dec. 17, 2021 from COVID-19 complications while awaiting trial. He was 57.

The lawsuit, which seeks a minimum $50,000 in damages, names Prate's son, Nicholas Prate, 23, daughter Ava Prate, 20, and sister, Donna Meyer of Kankakee, as additional defendants.

Daniel, 48 when she died, worked as a nurse anesthetist at Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Authorities said she met Prate, an eye doctor and part owner of Eye Works in Barrington, on a dating website just months he slaying.

The lawsuit against Prate's estate cites dozens of recorded phone conversations Prate had in jail from Nov. 26, 2019, until he posted bond on Jan. 5, 2020.

In those calls, Prate is heard telling family members to "liquidate" bank accounts and mutual funds and to take his name off of his Algonquin house and vehicle, according to transcripts attached to the lawsuit.

"Get me off everything," he told his son, according to the transcripts.

The lawsuit also cites recorded conversations in which Nicholas Prate and Meyer indicate that at Anthony Prate's direction, they began making "multiple transfers" from Prate's bank accounts to "accounts held solely in the name of Nicholas and solely in the name of Donna."

In other conversations, Prate also said the media are "sensationalizing" details of Daniel's death and the story is being "exaggerated" so "they taint your jury pool."

He described being in jail as "just like vacation, but not as nice" and said "it is an incredible sociological experience" that he can't wait to tell friends and family about one day, according to the lawsuit.

Attempts to reach the Prate family attorney Friday were not successful.

Daniel's death reignited suspicion around the 2011 death of Prate's wife, Bridget Prate, after a vehicle crash on Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills. Police investigated for more than a year but charges were never filed.

Conflicting conclusions were made about her cause of death at the time.

Dr. Mark Witeck, the Kane County forensic pathologist who examined Bridget Prate's body, told Lake in the Hills police that he thought she was dead before the crash. However, Witeck could not find an exact cause of death and ruled her cause and manner of death as "undetermined."