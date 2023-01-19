Long-awaited second part of a shoreline stabilization on Long Lake will proceed

Susan Pribyl stands in front of an area of severe cliffside erosion on Long Lake in 2019. The area will be stabilized as part of a project approved by the Lake County Forest Preserve District. Courtesy of Grant Benjamin

Volunteers remove a manufactured structure off the Long Lake shoreline in April 2022. A project to stabilize 1,200 linear feet of the Long Lake shoreline is planned by the Lake County Forest Preserve District. Courtesy of Grant Benjamin

About 1,200 feet of the Long Lake shoreline in Ingleside will be stabilized and an erosion-damaged canoe launch at the Grant Woods Forest Preserve replaced, bringing to an end a project started about 15 years ago.

Volunteers who assisted early on are excited to do whatever is needed to help complete the project to check erosion and improve public access.

They may get the opportunity.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District on Wednesday approved a $327,190 contract with Integrated Lakes Management of Waukegan to finish the work.

"It's something that should have been done over the last 20 years," said Commissioner J. Kevin Hunter of Ingleside, whose district includes Long Lake, a part of Grant Woods Forest Preserve.

"Community groups have consistently made us aware of this and what needs to be done," he added.

Susan Pribyl, a volunteer with the Manitou Creek Watershed Alliance and a member of the Long Lake Improvement and Sanitation Association, has been among those raising the matter at forest preserve committee meetings over the past five years.

The contract for restoration work is the continuation of a project completed in 2008.

Pribyl said volunteers who helped with plantings when the project began again are ready to help.

"Our watershed group works to educate our local community in both English and Spanish on the benefits of native plants, buckthorn removal, water quality and other environmental issues," she said.

"So, if there is a need, we have a very engaged, experienced group of volunteers."

Long Lake adjoins Grant Woods at its far southern end, where the forest district owns about 1,800 linear feet of shoreline along Lakeshore Drive in Ingleside.

That area is well used by families from Ingleside and the Round Lake communities as well as other areas who fish or hang out at the spot overlooking the lake, Pribyl said.

Because of extensive erosion, about a third of the district-owned shoreline was stabilized and restored in 2008. About 100 feet of a lakeside bluff is severely eroded, and the remaining 1,200 feet is minor to moderately eroded, according to the district.

"The focus of the project is to stabilize the shoreline itself," said Pati Vitt, director of natural resources. "There are multiple places along the shoreline that have eroded, including some of the bluff areas."

Several aspects of the project are related to bluff and shoreline stabilization, but it also includes removal and replacement of a canoe and other nonmotorized watercraft launch that has fallen into disrepair, Vitt said.

"This is a really good example of working with residents," said Commissioner John Wasik of Grayslake.

"We can say we (engaged) the community, they stepped-up and we'll work with them to get this done.

"The project was expected to be finished in 2021 but was delayed to secure additional state funding. The district has received preliminary notification it will get $180,000.