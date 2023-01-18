District 225 appoints new administrators

At the Jan. 9 Glenbrook High School District 225 board meeting, members approved the appointments of Ninja Idrizi as assistant superintendent for educational services, and Lauren O'Malley as assistant principal for student services, effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Idrizi has a master's degree in teaching and leadership from St. Xavier and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Concordia Chicago. Starting as a German teacher in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, she moved to Crystal Lake High School District 155, then to Barrington High School. At Barrington, Idrizi became associate principal for teaching and learning, while still teaching language and career and technical education.

O'Malley has two bachelor's degrees from Loyola University, a master's degree from Concordia and a doctorate in educational policy, organization and leadership from the University of Illinois.

Starting as an English teacher at Lane Tech in Chicago, O'Malley went on to Payton Prep as an assistant principal and advanced-placement research teacher. For the last three years she's been the assessment coordinator at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools.