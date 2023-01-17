Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Jan. 19-25

Use resin to enhance laser cut and engraved wood designs for a colorful keychain at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library's, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Learn from Citizens Utility Board (CUB) how to better understand your utility bills and find out about the free programs available to help cut your monthly costs virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the Glenview and Wilmette public libraries. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.or www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

"Not Your Mother's Garden" will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the Glencoe Public Library. Landscape designer Deborah Chud takes the audience on a photo tour of her highly unusual New Perennialist-inspired garden and describes the design principles underlying it. Registration required; for information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children ages 4-6 can come for Story Club at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. to listen to "The Red Sled" by Lita Judge and create a craft connected to the story. Registration required; for information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall celebrates the release of Ami Polonsky's new novel for young people, "World Made of Glass," from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 811 Elm St., in Winnetka. The novel is best for children ages 10-14. This event is free and open to the public. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Join the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for the "Magic of Gary Kantor" at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Enjoy Kantor's hilarious, engaging and magical show, with tons of audience participation and humor. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Don't miss Mother-Son Date Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave. Join for a memory-making night filled with a pizza dinner and entertainment. Advance registration is required. Tickets are $49- $65. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Join Knitting 101 at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., and kick off your new year by picking up a new skill. Knit a beginner-friendly neck-warmer for yourself or as a gift; no experience required. Materials will be provided. Registration required; for information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, through the Wilmette Public Library, to hear Nick Riggle, author of "This Beauty-A Philosophy of Being Alive" and "On Being Awesome: A Unified Theory of How Not to Suck," in conversation with Todd Kashdan. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Adult beginners can learn to sew on a sewing machine at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road. Registration is required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will host the North American premiere of "The Devil's Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes" at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9603 Woods Drive, in Skokie. The film premiere will be followed by a panel discussion. Register online at https://ihm.ec/devilsconfession. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Enjoy a screening of "Playground" (2021) at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Jan. 19

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 19, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Playground" (2021). When Nora witnesses Abel being bullied by other kids, she rushes to protect him and ends up torn between children's and adult's worlds. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3-years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 19, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn fun facts about the United Kingdom, Great Britain, the British Isles and more with Jack Gowing. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Kart-oon Racing: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-five. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sensational STEAM: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children, ages 7 and older, join for an exciting hour of hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Math) activities. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

"The Devil's Confession": 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will host the North American premiere of "The Devil's Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes." The film premiere will be followed by a panel discussion with Director Yariv Mozer, Executive Producer Emilio Schenker, and world-renowned Holocaust experts Dr. Michael Berenbaum of American Jewish University and Dr. Peter Hayes of Northwestern University. The discussion will be moderated by Richard Salomon, vice president, museum board of directors. Opening remarks will be given by Steve Stark, chairman of Toluca Pictures, former President of MGM Television, and executive producer of the film. Register online: https://ihm.ec/devilsconfession. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec

Family Storytime: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tween Lab: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Fun is happening in the Junior High Room. Join for games, crafts and more. This month, the special project will be to make a collage box. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Intro to Machine Sewing for Adults: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for beginner instruction to sewing on a sewing machine. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Everything Dope About America Comes from Chicago: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas will explore the history of innovations that emerged from our great city, either by collective effort or by individual native Chicagoans. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, through the Wilmette Public Library. Use your customers' insights to deliver products and services that delight and engage. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

"This Beauty": 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Nick Riggle, associate professor of philosophy at the University of San Diego and author of "This Beauty" and "On Being Awesome," will be in conversation with Todd Kashdan. 847-256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Government Contracting 101: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. From IT to lawn care, government contracts may be a new source of revenue for a wide range of businesses. Speaker Chris Hollingsworth, director of Illinois PTAC at the Joseph Center, provides information on how to register as a vendor, small business certifications that can help you succeed, subcontracting opportunities and resources to help identify opportunities. Program presented in partnership by Skokie, Evanston and Glenview Public libraries and the Skokie, Evanston and Glenview chambers of commerce. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Opera Lecture Series -- 'Hansel & Gretel' by Engelbert Humperdinck: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, through the Glenview Public Library. Tales of intrigue, love and death from the current Lyric Opera of Chicago season. Moderated by Opera Lovers Lecture Corps. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Whether you are trying to advance your career or build a business, everything you say and do tells people who you are and what value you bring. Start today to create a consistent brand image in 2023. For information, (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

'Andy Warhol In Iran': Runs Jan. 19-Feb. 19, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In 1976, the artist Andy Warhol travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran's wife. Amid taking in the crown jewels and ordering room service caviar, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and opens the pop icon's eyes to a world beyond himself. For information, https://northlight.org.

Jan. 20

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your own senses. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Time for Twos: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 20, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Embossed Rolling Pins: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a design and then watch the library's laser engraver zap your design straight onto a small rolling pin. Later, you can see the design as you roll it straight into your cookie or pie dough. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chinese New Year Celebration: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Program for ages 55 and older. Welcome to the Year of the Rabbit. Enjoy delicious Chinese cuisine and some lighthearted trivia about this annual celebration and its traditions. $15-$19. Register. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Adult Craft Class -- Knitting 101: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Kick off the new year by picking up a new skill. Knit a beginner-friendly neck-warmer for yourself or as a gift; no experience required. Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please note that this class has limited space and registration is required. Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," (115 minutes/PG/2022). A heartwarming tale about London house cleaner Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) who thinks her lonely life might turn around if she can become the owner of a Christian Dior gown. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons and save the innocent. For children in grades five-eight. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 19 and older; skate rental, $4. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Mother-Son Date Night: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join for a memory-making night. The evening is filled with a pizza dinner and entertainment. Registration is per adult-child couple; an additional child can attend but must register separately. Advance registration is required. This show is wildly entertaining for children and adults. $49- $65. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

3D Printing Demo: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Ever been curious about 3D printing? Come check out a demonstration of the library's new 3D printer. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Jan. 21

Elder Lane/Centennial Beach Project Workshop/Open House: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Topic: Special Board Meeting: Elder Lane + Centennial Beach. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. For information, www.winpark.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mason jar Photo Frames: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Repurpose Mason jars into two different country chic photo frames. Students will need to bring copies of photos they want to use. Photos should be no larger than 4x6". Photos that are 3x5" or smaller are ideal. All other supplies included. $15- $19. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Come celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, with storytelling and crafts. Hosted in collaboration with Highcrest Mandarin teacher Brenda Hsu. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Buddha Belly Family Yoga: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children and caregivers unplug and bond through moving, breathing, and connecting. All ages. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission: $6 for ages 3-17, $7 for ages 19 and older, skate rental $4. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

The Magic of Gary Kantor: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Join magician Gary Kantor for his hilarious, engaging, and magical show. With tons of audience participation and humor. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Eleanor Roosevelt -- First Lady of the World: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Historical impersonator Jessica Michna plays the role of the iconic Eleanor Roosevelt, widely regarded as "The First Lady of the World." She shares Eleanor's tragedies and triumphs, tracing her growth from a shy orphan into a champion of civil rights, author and stateswoman. Register. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cosmic Skating: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ Music, games and activities. Admission, $8; skate rental, $4. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Jan. 22

Classic Film Appreciation: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, for part two in a series of films that feature whistleblowers: individuals who expose corruption in our institutions, often at great personal risk. Featured Jan. 22 is "Z" (1969), directed by Costa-Gavras. Watch the films on your own before the discussion. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 19 and older; skate rental, $4. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

'World Made of Glass' -- A Book Release Party with Ami Polonsky: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall celebrates the release of Ami Polonsky's new novel for young people, "World Made of Glass." This heartbreaking, heart-mending, middle-grade fiction novel about love, grief, friendship and community will stay with you long after you've turned the last page. The novel is best for children ages 10-14. This event is free and open to the public. For information, www.thebookstall.com.

Lunar New Year Celebration: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Come celebrate the Lunar New Year with educator and community resident Emma Forquer. There will be stories, singing red envelops, dumplings and calligraphy. Ages 3-10 with a parent. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Kenilworth Bingo: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 410 Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth. Spend an afternoon playing a few rounds of Kenilworth Bingo with your family and friends. Participants will learn a bit about Kenilworth's history while playing on custom-made bingo boards featuring historic photographs from the collections. Prizes will be awarded. Admission is free for members of the Kenilworth Historical Society and $5 per party for nonmembers. Register at https://kenilworthhistory.org/bingo-january-22-2023. For information, (847) 251-2565 or kenilworthhistory.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Classical Concert -- Paris en Rêve: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy some of the most beautiful French music of the 19th and 20th centuries. Featuring Saint-Saens, Bonis, Debussy and more. Enjoy selections for piano, flute and violin. For information, (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

The Roots of Chicago Blues: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Donna Herula will sing and play acoustic blues slide guitar, joined by Marc Edelstein on upright bass and Tony Wittrock on acoustic guitarist/mandolin. They will perform songs of the Deep South that developed into Chicago Blues, including Mississippi Delta Blues, Hill Country Blues, Classic Blues, Memphis Blues, and early Chicago Blues. They will also talk about the artists that made these music styles popular. In addition, they will play original songs from Herula's award-winning Blues music album "Bang at the Door." Free tickets will be distributed to those present in the lobby at 2:30 p.m. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Music of the Baroque -- Montero Plays Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Dame Jane Glover joins forces with "La Divina del Piano," Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21. The Symphony No. 1 in G Major by virtuoso violinist and composer Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, exudes the perfumed charm of late 18th-century France. With its sophistication and complexity, Mozart's Symphony No. 39 hints at what might have been if its creator's life had not been cut tragically short. Tickets $35-$100. For information, https://northshorecenter.org.

Jan. 23

AARP Driver Safety: 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The AARP Driver Safety program is an eight-hour two-day course for motorists ages 55 and older. It focuses on the physical changes that accompany aging and on ways older adult drivers can compensate for these changes to improve their driving skills. After taking this course, you will be eligible for a multiyear discount on your car insurance. Fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-AARP members. Make checks payable to AARP. Credit cards will not be accepted. To register, call (847) 291-2995. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, ages birth-23 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 23, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 23, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 19 and older; skate rental, $4. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies birth-14 months, with an adult, can build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies 0-14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Organizing Your Windows Computer: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn file organization, storage and navigation tips for Window computers. Demonstration only. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Story Club: 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children ages 4-6. What do winter animals do at night when no one is looking? Listen to the story "The Red Sled" by Lita Judge to find out, then create a craft connected to the story. Registration required For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Art Studio Workshop: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore traditional art making in this beginner level workshop. Different technique demonstrations each session. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Jan. 24

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 24, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for children, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m., For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children of all ages with caregiver, can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Let's Do Lunch: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Chamber of Commerce, 841 Spruce St., Winnetka. An opportunity for chamber members and guests of the Winnetka-Northfield Chamber of Commerce to meet for lunch. $20-$25. For information, www.winnetkanorthfieldchamber.com

Finger Knitting Workshop for Adults: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how to finger knit and make an infinity scarf. Led by Indigo & Violet Studio. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons and Dragons 5E: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Not Your Mother's Garden: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Glencoe Public Library. Landscape designer Deborah Chud returns to take the audience on a photo tour of her highly unusual New Perennialist-inspired garden and describes the design principles underlying it. Many of the plants are unfamiliar -- even to experienced and knowledgeable gardeners. These "new perennials" were all taken from a distinctive canon of plants, and they exhibit the naturalistic qualities valued by the New Perennialist gardening movement. Presented in partnership with the Friends of the Green Bay Trail. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Inaugural Gowns of America's First Ladies: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. What a first lady chooses to wear to her husband's inaugural ball can say a lot about her. This lecture will look at the gowns worn by some of our 19th and 20th century first ladies, as well as a selection of dresses worn by early first ladies. Register. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Home Energy Savings with CUB: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the Glenview and Wilmette public libraries. Learn from Citizens Utility Board (CUB) how to better understand your utility bills and find out about the free programs available to help cut your monthly costs. In addition, a CUB expert will provide tips to make your home more energy-efficient and ready for winter weather. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mixers & Shakers: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn how to trace your bartending, saloonkeeping and tavernkeeping ancestors before Prohibition, plus enjoy a brief whiskey cocktail-making demonstration. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Get What You're Worth -- Negotiating Job Offers, Salaries, and Raises: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Gina McClowry, professional trainer and career coach, presents information on general negotiation strategies and navigating job offers and raises in today's candidate-driven job market. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Jan. 25

Northbrook State of the Village Address: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Northbrook Village President Kathryn Ciesla will share insights on topics of local interest at the annual State of the Village Address hosted by the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry. After two years of virtual presentations, this year's address will be held in person, with an informal coffee for chamber members and village officials preceding the speech. The address, beginning at 9 a.m., is open to the public with preregistration required. Space is limited. For information, (847) 498-5555 or business.northbrookchamber.org.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Share rhymes, bounces, and tickles on your caregiver's lap. For children ages through 12 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 25, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your baby, ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 25, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate art through stories, songs and hands-on activities for children, ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Resin Keychains: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Use resin to enhance laser cut and engraved wood designs for a colorful keychain. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

iPhone/iPad Series -- Photo Editing with your iPhone or iPad -- Part 1: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Learn how to take detailed photos with the camera on your iPhone or iPad. Then make the moment look just right with the powerful editing tools built directly into your device. This class will also review third party apps that offer editing features not included in your iPhone or iPad's default apps. This is a two-session class. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Series Starter Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Open to GPL cardholders and students in grades two-three in Glenview schools. Discover new books and series to read. Come and talk about this quarter's title, "Lark Holds the Key" by Natasha Deen. In-person registration required, receive a free book while supplies last. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Organizing Your Life with School Age Children: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Organizer Jennifer Barnes brings a perfect mix of basic organizational tips and important information for parents and kids to apply at home and in school. Held virtually and in person at the library. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

How to Find a Place for Your Writing -- and Get Paid: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the Glencoe Public Library. In this workshop, Kelly Q. Anderson will talk about exploring options for submitting your essays, stories, poems, books and more. She will delve into literary journals, contests, magazines, anthologies and fellowships, and pull back the curtain on how you can get paid for your written work. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? Discuss this month's selection, "Freestyle," by Gale Galligan, and make your own comic book art. Youth program. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Murder We Read: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of "Girl A" by Abigail Dean. Youth program. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

How Genocide Begins -- Understanding Genocide Communications: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Using memoirs from survivors of genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia and the Holocaust, Dr. Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi explains how mass communications can lead to violence and ethnic cleansing that persist today. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'Here Comes the Sun': 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Jan. 21, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood Ave., Skokie. Anatomically Correct Arts presents "Here Comes the Sun," artists support orphans in Ukraine, an exhibit of photographs of orphaned Ukrainian children and refugees by Ukrainian photographers Vera Blansh, Yuliya Bulgakova, Andriy Dubchak, Maks Levin, Grzegorz Litynski, Ruslan Lytvyn and Anatolii Stepanov, along with paintings and mixed media images of sunflowers by American artists and young artists from the Lincoln Terrace Art Studio & Gallery in Skokie. Donations from sales of artwork and funds collected during this exhibition will go to the City of Goodness Orphanage in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Free admission. For information, (224) 432-4240 or www.anatomicallycorrect.org.

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages. Learn more at www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.