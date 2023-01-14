Spring Grove man charged with meth possession, other drug offenses

A Spring Grove man faces multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, authorities said Saturday.

Steven Mors, 32, of the 28000 block of Stewart Avenue in unincorporated Spring Grove, was pulled over by a Lake County sheriff's deputy at about 12:25 Saturday morning for speeding on Grass Lake Road in Antioch Township.

Mors was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license. While searching the vehicle, the deputy discovered a container holding bags with 110 grams of methamphetamine, more than 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall tablets, more than 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale and other drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Mors faces four felony charges, three misdemeanor charges and multiple traffic violations.

Mors was being held in the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning.