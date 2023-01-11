Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Jan. 12-18

You're never too old to play pretend. Join librarian and Second City graduate Sheri Reda in a series of improv exercises and games for theater during Improv Group at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Come learn about the history of Carole King virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Hear the amazing story of a young, earnest songwriter whose mix of gently rocking pop, folk and soul music touched millions. winnetkalibrary.org. Daily Herald File Photo/Courtesy of AP /Charles Sykes

Kimberly Gray, chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at Northwestern University, will discuss how nature-based strategies can aid in our adaptation to climate change and to a range of water issues in "Water in a Time of Rapidly Changing Climate," virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Glencoe Public Library. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join Girls in STEM at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Come ready to code. Do a group coding project using a project from Hour of Code or Kahn Academy. The Girls in STEM Club is affiliated with the Society of Women Engineers national youth clubs. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Glencoe Public Library for a discussion of "As They Made Us." Directed by Mayim Bialik. With Dustin Hoffman, Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg and Candice Bergen. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Create a personalized journal with cork fabric at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Leslie Goddard brings Julia Child to life in a living history portrayal at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave. mgpl.org. Daily Herald File Photo/Courtesy of Leslie Goddard

Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, discusses the film "All the President's Men" at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Glencoe Public Library. Watch the film on your own before the discussion. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join a Magic Show with Gary Kantor at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road. This show for all ages is packed with vanishing acts, mind-reading tricks, and a variety of hilarious antics. Tickets required; preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. glenviewpl.org. Daily Herald File Photo/Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library

Take to the ice and enjoy public skating from 4:50-6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road. Open to ages 3 through adult. For information, www.nbparks.org Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "Wolf Hall" by Hilary Mantel at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Register. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join Armchair Travels for an evening with award-winning shipwreck photographer Cal Kothrade on a visual tour of 10 of the most photogenic and commonly dived shipwrecks in the Great Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library for a discussion with Charlotte Burgess-Auburn of Stanford University on "You Need a Manifesto: How to Craft Your Convictions and Put Them to Work." She will be in conversation with Liz Gerber of Northwestern University. winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Children can join Krafty Kids at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., to create a wiggly, jiggly, 3-D polar bear that pops off the page. Registration required. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Help organize complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities for children at "Art for Big Feelings" at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Jan. 12

WK Power Networking Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at A. Perry Homes, 1220 Washington Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy in-person networking. $15-$20. For information, www.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 12, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Medicare Scams & Preventing Medicare Fraud: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. The Illinois Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at Age Options empowers consumers to prevent health care fraud. Every year up to 60 billion dollars is being stolen due to Medicare fraud. There have been cases of genetic testing fraud using Medicare as well as telemedicine and deceptive enrollment into insurance plans. Learn about new trends, the risks and the things you can do to protect yourself. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for ages 18 months-3 years with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 12, on a first-come, first-serve basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs and fun for children, ages birth-23 months, with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children of all ages with a caregiver can join for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills. Then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in. Space may be limited by room capacity. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lunch & Learn -- 'The Escape Artist': Virtually at noon Thursday, Jan. 12, through Illinois Holocaust Museum. Join award-winning journalist and author Jonathan Freedland as he presents his new book about Rudolf Vrba, "The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World." Members free; nonmembers: $5. To register visit https://ihm.ec/escapeartist. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

From Merlin to Doc Martin -- The Best of England's Dramatic Cornwall: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Cornwall, England's rugged gem where water and land meet, has given way to some of the most awesome coastline in the world. It has inspired Celtic legends such as King Arthur at Tintagel Castle, been the setting in PBS's show Doc Martin, and been featured in books by Daphne du Maurier, Winston Graham and Rosamunde Pilcher. Join Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans for a lively discussion about this underappreciated English destination. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Ciné Club: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Join online for a discussion in French of the French film with English subtitles "Odette Toulemonde." Watch the film on your own through a streaming service such as Hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube or Amazon. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Hot Cocoa Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. There's nothing like warming up with a nice, hot cup of hot chocolate on a cold winters day. Bring your friends and join for a good time of Bingo and fabulous prizes at the Northbrook Senior Center. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

iPhone Basics: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to navigate your iPhone's home screen, customize your settings, download apps and more in this beginner class. Demonstration only. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Embossed Rolling Pins: 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a design and then watch the library's laser engraver zap your design straight onto a small rolling pin. Later, you can see the design as you roll it straight into your cookie or pie dough. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come make a beautiful painting. The library will have a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. For children ages 5 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help kids organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. Creating art supports social and emotional wellness and helps kids express big feelings when words simply aren't sufficient. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Krafty Kids -- 3-D Polar Bears: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children in grades K-four create a wiggly, jiggly, 3-D polar bear that pops off the page. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, in grades K-five, can read fun stories to a trained therapy dog from the K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore's Conversation Avancée: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The AFduNS offers an advanced French class led by Domitille Nicolescou from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through March 16. $150- $165. For information, visit afnorthshore.org/courses.htm or email convavancee@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Avidor, 650 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective members. For information, business.glenviewchamber.com.

Family Storytime: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Environmental & Energy Commission Meets: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Training Room at Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. For information, www.wilmette.com.

Best Books of 2022: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Join at the Winnetka Book Stall to discuss the favorite books of 2022. Librarians from the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library and staff from the Book Stall will give recommendations of their favorite books of the year and look to 2023's new releases. Participants will also be able to share their own recommendations. Refreshments will be provided. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Branding: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you are trying to advance your career or build a business, everything you say and do tells people who you are and what value you bring. Start today to create a consistent brand image in 2023. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Action Network -- 'You Need a Manifesto': Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Charlotte Burgess-Auburn of Stanford University's Hasso Plattner Institute of Design will define the challenges of information overload we all experience today then show how to craft a personal creed that will help you face daily tasks and roadblocks, and create more purpose in your work. Burgess-Auburn will be in conversation with Liz Gerber, a professor at Northwestern University. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Shipwrecks: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for an evening with award-winning shipwreck photographer Cal Kothrade on a visual tour of 10 of the most photogenic and commonly dived shipwrecks in the Great Lakes. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Teen Spa Day: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Feeling stressed? Learn how to make homemade bath bombs. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Jan. 13

Time for Twos: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 13, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore's Brush Up Your French -- Intermediate: Virtually at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Wilmette. The AFduNS offers an intermediate French class led by Ann Koller, at 10:45 a.m. on Fridays through March 10. $150-$165. For information, afnorthshore.org/courses.htm, email education@AFnorthshore.org or call (847) 858-1274.

Dine & Gab: Noon Friday, Jan. 13, Johnny's Kitchen and Tap, 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. For ages 55 and older. Join the Northbrook Senior Center on the second Friday of each month for lunch at a local restaurant. Individuals are responsible for the cost of their own meals and their own transportation. Upcoming dates and locations are: Feb. 10: Landmark Inn; March 10: Maestro Seafood & Grill. For information, to confirm locations or to be added to the contact list, call (847) 291-2995 or visit www.nbparks.org.

Historical Fiction Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "Wolf Hall" by Hilary Mantel. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Stay & Play: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children ages 2 and older with an adult, develop language, social-emotional, and motor skills through exploratory play. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Friday Film -- 'Elvis': 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Director Baz Luhrmann applies his signature maximalist style to the story of the iconic musician. This musical biopic tells the story of The King from childhood through various stages of fame and his troubled relationship with longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker (2022/159 minutes/ PG-13). For information, https://skokielibrary.info.

Lego Club: 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's bricks. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. $6-$7; $4 skate rental. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org

Teen Take & Make -- Mini Book Magnets: Pick up kit during library hours on Friday, Jan. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Choose from 30 popular YA book covers and make tiny book magnets. Grades seven-12. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Jan. 14

Spanish Bilingual Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Introduce your family to Spanish through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with dual language educator Cecilia Hagist. For ages 3-8. Siblings are welcome. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Magic Show with Gary Kantor: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. This show for all ages is packed with vanishing acts, mind-reading tricks, and a variety of hilarious antics. Tickets required. Arrive 20 minutes early for your program ticket. Preference given to Glenview Library cardholders. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kick off 2023 with a new adventure. From 1-1:30 p.m. discuss plans for the coming year, and then play. For experienced and new players of D&D 5E. For children in grades seven-12. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Secret Gift Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kids, is it difficult for you to find privacy to make gifts for your family? At the Secret Gift Workshop, you can make cards and gifts out of sight of the recipients. For children in grades K-eight. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

MyHeritage -- Unique Technologies for Family Research: Virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, through the Glenview Public Library. Daniel Horowitz explains how to make the most of MyHeritage technology to enhance and provide greater context to your family's unique story. Presented in partnership with the North Suburban Genealogical Society. Via Zoom. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $6-$7; $4 skate rental. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Family Book Club: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Discussion of "You Are Stardust" by Elin Kelsky. This book discussion is for kids in grades one-three with an adult. Read and discuss the book and then play a book-related game or create a craft together. For information, https://skokielibrary.info.

Mandarin Bilingual Storytime: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Introduce your family to Mandarin through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with local educator Emma Forquer. For ages 3-8. Siblings are welcome. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

New Website & Catalog Drop In Help: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Drop in to learn about all the new features and get help setting up your account. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Noisy Science: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children in grades two-four make some noise as you learn about the science of sound and music. You'll even get to build your own instrument to bring home. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The Turbulent History of Foreign Films in America: Virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Film Historian Zbigniew Banas will provide a historical overview of the topsy-turvy evolution of foreign language films in America. He will explore the cultural and political context of their emergence in the 1950s, the heyday era of the 1960s, and the following years of steady decline in theatrical popularity. Attendees will discover what accounts for their current resurgence through various streaming options. What are the best titles and where can they be found? For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Jan. 15

Classic Film Appreciation: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, for a look at films that feature whistleblowers -- individuals who expose corruption in our institutions, often at great personal risk. This new two-part series will focus on a pair of iconic films based on real events with characters who stand up, speak out and confront. You'll need to watch the films on your own before discussions. For the best experience, sign up for both sessions; signup is separate for each discussion. Sunday, Jan. 15: "All the President's Men" (1976, directed by Alan J. Pakula); Sunday, Jan. 22: "Z" (1969, directed by Costa-Gavras). For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Public Skate: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission $6-$7; $4 skate rental. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Sign up for Warhammer Alliance to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sunday Music Series -- Jim Elkington: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Chicago guitarist and songwriter James Elkington plays songs that cast glances back to British folk, jazz, and avant-garde traditions. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Julia Child -- A Living History Portrayal: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard brings the iconic French chef to life in this portrayal, where Child discusses everything from her relationship with husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on television. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Let's Learn Together Family Workshop: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get curious about why race matters in our society. This workshop is designed to give families the language and building blocks to talk about race and racism, fairness, equity and justice. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Let Us Sing! Let It Snow!: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. Giles Church, 3025 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Campanella Children's Choir will sing holiday songs, plus songs in different languages. Admission is $15 at the door; $10 for children ages 3-13; free for ages 2 and younger. For information, http://Campanellacenter.com.

Jan. 16

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children through 23 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 16, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult; wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission is $6-$7; $4 skate rental. For information, (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies birth to 14 months with caregiver can build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies 0-14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Monthly Program: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Join online for "Balade parisienne dans le quarrier Montorgueil" ("Parisian Stroll in the Montorgueil Quarter"). James Minnett will take you on a stroll in and around the Quartier Montorgueil in the second arrondissement of Paris. For the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. Nonmembers: $10. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Service Project -- Fleece Blankets for Older Adults: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spend a day off earning service hours and give back to your community by making a no-sew fleece blanket for older adults. All finished blankets will be donated to The Citadel in Glenview. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dog Man Flip-O-Rama!: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Create a Dog Man inspired Flip-O-Rama animation and share with friends. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

GlenViewings: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. "MLK/FBI" (105 minutes/TV-PG/2020) is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI's surveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., based on newly discovered and declassified files, exploring the government's history of targeting Black activists and contesting the meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Jan. 17

KidzCraft: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 17, at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children ages 2-3 with an adult, shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Book News: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Takiff Center -- Glencoe Park District, 999 Green Bay Road, Glencoe. For the first time since 2019, the popular Book News chat will be live and in person. Join at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. At 10 a.m. sharp, librarians will present their picks for the best new reads. Drop in. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for ages 5 and younger with caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children of all ages with caregivers can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Then, stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children ages 2-3 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Smile & Rhyme at Heinen's: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Heinen's Grocery Store, 1020 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Join for stories, songs and rhymes in the café, then stay for a snack and to chat. For children, ages 2 and older, with an adult. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nature Neighbors: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie. Explore the wonders of the pond, prairie and woodland "neighborhoods" and learn about the animal neighbors that live there through exploration, play and creative projects. Child must be toilet trained; this is a drop-off class. Activities change seasonally. Class takes place primarily outdoors, weather permitting, through March 14. For children ages 4-5. $195-$244. Register. For information, (847) 674-1500, ext. 2500 or www.skokieparks.org

Create a Personalized Journal with Cork Fabric: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Laser engrave, then sew a unique journal with cork fabric. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Manga and Anime Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for some Anime-themed crafts and excellent conversation about your favorite shows and books. Ages 13 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids ages 4 and older. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tinker Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades one-three explore their inner maker through hands-on STEAM activities. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

New Website & Catalog Drop In Help: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Drop in to learn about all the new features and get help setting up your account. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Screening of "Minions: The Rise of Gru," rated PG. All ages with parent/caregiver. Join for an evening at the movies. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, the library has a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Opera Lovers Lecture Corps: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn about the Lyric Opera's production of Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel." For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Jan. 18

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Share rhymes, bounces and tickles on your caregiver's lap. For children birth-12 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 18, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Jan. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join us for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Signs: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Pre-readers and their families learn American Sign Language together. For ages birth-4 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate art through stories, songs and hands-on activities for children, ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

ADA Tools for Seniors: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. If you have difficulty hearing, seeing speaking or walking, etc., discover how reasonable accommodations can enable you to more fully participate in programs, activities and trips through the Senior Center. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Glencoe Public Library. Viewing and discussion of "As They Made Us." A divorced mom tries to make peace with her dysfunctional family as she finds a second chance at love. Directed by Mayim Bialik. With Dustin Hoffman, Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg and Candice Bergen. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

iPhone/iPad Series -- Taking Great Photos with your iPhone or iPad Part 2: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Many people use their iPhone/iPad as their camera. This class will look at the camera controls on iPhones and iPads, as well as how to send your pictures to a photo processor for printing. Hosted on Zoom. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Excel Using Charts and Graphs: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Add visual interest and tell stories by displaying numbers and data sets in chart format. Basic Excel skills required. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Girls in Stem -- SWENext Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Come ready to code. Do a group coding project using a project from Hour of Code or Kahn Academy. Vote on the project the beginning of the meeting. The Girls in STEM Club is affiliated with the Society of Women Engineers national youth clubs. Although our program focuses on girls, all students are encouraged to join. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

STEAM Lab: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. It's electric. Make foil balls "dance" as you learn about static electricity. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

What is "The Cloud?;":5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join us in demystifying cloud services. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Science: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Enjoy fun STEAM and engineering-based activities. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Glenview Public Library. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. After watching the film "Ava" together, share your questions and comments in a discussion with Chris and Sharon. In this coming-of-age story, a rebellious teenager struggles to become her own person. She challenges the strict rules of her school, her parents' expectations, and the limits of society. In Farsi with English subtitles (2017.102 minutes/not rated). For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Glencoe Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Water in a Time of Rapidly Changing Climate: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Glencoe Public Library. Reliable supplies of water are threatened by scarcity, excess, wild fluctuations between these extremes and pollution. Kimberly Gray, chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at Northwestern University, will discuss how nature-based strategies can aid in our adaptation to climate change and to a range of water issues. Presented in partnership with the Glencoe Sustainability Task Force and the Friends of the Green Bay Trail. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The History of Carole King: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. King was writing pop hits in her teens. "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," "Up On The Roof," "The Loco-Motion," "One Fine Day." These alone would be the basis of a standout career. Yet King achieved even greater success in 1971, with the release of her solo album "Tapestry," which stayed on the album charts for more than six years. Hear the amazing story of a young, earnest songwriter whose mix of gently rocking pop, folk and soul music touched millions. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Small Business Mentoring with SCORE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register for a one-hour appointment by contacting SCORE volunteer Rick Rubenstein at rick.rubenstein@scorevolunteer.org. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Improv Group: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. No one's too old to play pretend. Join librarian and Second City graduate Sheri Reda in a series of improv exercises and games for theater. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

All Things Spanish: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for a group reading and discussion of a short story or excerpt. This adult group is made up of native and nonnative Spanish speakers, some hoping to improve their Spanish and others looking to maintain their language skills. Meetings are conducted primarily in Spanish. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Let's Play Chess: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn fundamentals and strategy with volunteer chess instructor Steve Levenson. For children through eighth grade. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Energy Efficiency with CUB: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and Cook County Department of Environment & Sustainability's Community Outreach Coordinator Kate Carney will join to talk about ways to save money on your utility bills. Learn about energy efficiency and weatherizing tips to keep your home comfortable, and how to understand utility bills and special pricing programs. Q&A follows. Program held in person and virtually. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Ongoing

'Here Comes the Sun': 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Jan. 21, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood Ave., Skokie. Anatomically Correct Arts presents "Here Comes the Sun," artists support orphans in Ukraine, an exhibit of photographs of orphaned Ukrainian children and refugees by Ukrainian photographers Vera Blansh, Yuliya Bulgakova, Andriy Dubchak, Maks Levin, Grzegorz Litynski, Ruslan Lytvyn and Anatolii Stepanov, along with paintings and mixed media images of sunflowers by American artists and young artists from the Lincoln Terrace Art Studio & Gallery in Skokie. Donations from sales of artwork and funds collected during this exhibition will go to the City of Goodness Orphanage in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Free admission. For information, (224) 432-4240 or www.anatomicallycorrect.org.

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages. Learn more at www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.