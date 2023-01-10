Wheaton man charged with two home invasions

Bail has been denied for a Wheaton man accused of breaking into a neighbor's apartment and attacking her, then going to one of his former homes and attacking the current resident.

A psychiatric examination has been ordered for Frank E. Williams Jr., 44, to determine his sanity and if he is fit to stand trial, according to DuPage County court records.

Williams faces two counts of home invasion.

According to the prosecutor's petition to deny bail, around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, Williams broke down the door of an apartment on Dover Court and started looking around as if searching for something, then went back to his apartment. He returned, told the 64-year-old woman he had to do "this," pushed her onto a bed, held her down and tried to kiss her.

The woman tried to get her phone to call 911, but Williams knocked it to the ground. He then said he needed a mask and shoes. The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor's apartment to call the police.

Prosecutors allege Williams then went to his former apartment on the 5800 block of East Lake Drive in Lisle. When the resident opened the door, Williams grabbed him and tried to kiss him, yelling, "Kiss me! Kiss me!"

Williams forced the victim into the apartment; the defendant tried to escape, but Williams grabbed his legs and dragged him back in, according to the petition. Williams then got a 10-inch kitchen knife and charged at the man.

The man took it away and ran to a neighbor's apartment. The victim suffered cuts to his hands and forehead. Court records do not indicate how old he is.

Police arrested Williams in the parking lot, using an electric-shock device to subdue him.

They took Williams to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Williams allegedly told police voices told him to enter the woman's apartment because demons were raping her, and he had to kiss her to save her. He went to the other apartment "to save the time continuum."

He said he was a victim from a different time period and had to kill the man because they could not exist at the same time and to "release his (the victim's) soul."

When police told him the man was alive, "the defendant appeared disappointed and then said, 'well, one of us still has to die," according to the petition. Williams said he knew what he did was wrong but that he could not help it.

In his apartment, police found medications typically prescribed to treat mental illnesses.