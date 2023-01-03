McHenry man with 1999 reckless homicide conviction pleads guilty to another DUI

A McHenry man convicted in 1999 of killing a 32-year-old man while driving drunk in Lake County pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated driving under the influence of drugs in Spring Grove in 2021, McHenry County court records show.

Mark C. Jensen, 48, of the 2900 block of Shorewood Drive, entered into a blind plea and faces two to five years in prison when sentenced Feb. 23.

He is not eligible for probation due to his 1999 conviction.

In exchange for his plea, three additional charges of aggravated driving under the influence, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle were dismissed, according to court documents.

Jensen was accused of driving on Feb. 12, 2021, while "under the influence of any other drug or combination of drugs to a degree that renders the person incapable of safely driving," according to an indictment.

Initial charges accused him of driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and ketamine, according to the indictment.

In the Lake County case, he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He caused a crash that killed a 32-year-old Maywood man on Sept. 27, 1998, at the intersection of Route 41 and Buckley Road in North Chicago.

He was sentenced to 48 months of probation, periodic imprisonment for 30 months, treatment for substance abuse, and $6,500 in restitution. He also was ordered not to drive a vehicle for four years and perform 151 hours of public service.

Attempts to reach his attorney Tuesday were not successful.