Top Glenview, Northbrook stories of 2022

Despite a few blips in 2022, Glenview, Northbrook and the nation itself started to create a sense of normalcy emerging out of the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That normalcy included development news, local athletic prowess, an assortment of interesting stories -- and a catastrophe one might never have thought would visit the North Shore.

Here is our year in review.

Highland Park shooting

Certainly, it was most chilling to Highland Park itself, when at the city's Independence Day Parade a man perched on a Central Avenue rooftop used a legally obtained, semi-automatic rifle to fire 83 shots that killed seven people and injured 48 others.

Yet, it made international news, created regional panic (and support) and likely altered people's thoughts on public gatherings for years, if not generations, to come. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering renewed her emphasis on gun control measures that gained traction in municipal, state and federal governments.

Highland Park found it was not alone.

The village of Glenview, whose two Joint Dispatch centers handle 911 calls to 14 communities, including Highland Park, answered 416 calls in the first hour after the shooting and 3,346 calls that day, about 2,000 more than a typical Fourth of July.

At its Aug. 23 board meeting, the village honored 35 of its police, fire and dispatch personnel for their work that day and in those that followed.

Among them was Glenview Police Department social worker Julie Fleckenstein, who worked in Highland Park for several days after the tragedy.

In a somber start to its July 12 board meeting, Northbrook Village President Kathryn Ciesla requested a lengthy moment of silence for the seven victims as trustees wore "Highland Park Strong" shirts created by a Northbrook resident. Northbrook dispatchers also responded to the shooting.

Steve Elrod, village attorney for both Northbrook and Highland Park, is a Highland Park resident who said at the meeting that he attended the parade with his grandchildren. He praised Northbrook emergency personnel's assistance at the scene, Village Manager Cara Pavlicek's subsequent efforts to help Highland Park's administrative team -- and Chloe, the Northbrook Police Department therapy dog, who supported Highland Park staff and first responders.

"As a Highland Parker, I want to say thank you to all of you," Elrod said. "It was -- it still is -- a very, very difficult and trying time."

From Allstate to Dermody

Between the November 2021 announcement of the Allstate Corporation's $232 million sale of its corporate campus at 3075 Sanders Road to the deal's closing with Dermody Properties in October 2022, the redevelopment into a Logistics Campus created a whirlwind of activity.

A property long associated with Northbrook and Glenview took the reins. It orchestrated a Milwaukee-Sanders Corridor Agreement amendment and revenue-sharing deal with Prospect Heights, the annexation of property to Glenview, and a Cook County Class 6b Real Estate Incentive. Demolition of structures commenced. And, on Oct. 27, workers broke ground.

Glenview Village President Mike Jenny reminded those at his Nov. 4 State of the Village address the Logistics Campus would add $134 million of new property taxes through 2040, $90 million going to school districts 31 and 225.

"It can't be understated the type of revenue we're going to see," Trustee Gina DeBoni said when trustees approved the annexation agreements and site plan on July 19.

Did you say over?

In May 2021, the Glenview village board denied property owner GW Properties' request for rezoning 8.6 acres at Willow and Pfingsten Roads to build the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. It was a victory for the many neighbors who for more than two years had fought the proposal.

This summer, GW Properties, which had sued the village after the denial over zoning issues, proposed a new plan. It gained municipal favor despite continued opposition from neighbors.

Glenview's new development commission on Sept. 28 recommended the zoning and plan. After the village board twice tabled discussion to allow further tweaking, on Dec. 6 trustees voted 4-2 to send the proposal to a second hearing on Jan. 6.

Landmark, ho!

Following the 2020-21 Glenview Connect process for downtown development, the village of Glenview changed building codes and purchased the former Scot Cleaners property.

The biggest splash, though, was the conversion of one of the Glenview Connect "spark sites," the former ArcLight Cinema in The Glen Town Center. Landmark at The Glen, a 10-screen theater at 1850 Tower Drive, opened Nov. 18.

In process

An addition is being built at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview for a cardiovascular unit.

Actions on several Northbrook developments will spill over into 2023 -- anticipated plans for a mixed-use development at Northbrook Court; a 908-unit continuing care facility at the former Green Acres Country Club; and a proposal for a 318-unit apartment complex at the village-owned former Grainger site, 1657 Shermer Road.

Crimes and misdemeanors

In residential driveways or public parking lots, no vehicle was safe from those who steal catalytic converters.

Ruse burglaries have been around forever, but based on police reports from Glenview, Northbrook and Northfield, made an unwelcome comeback in 2022.

Several times over the year, North Shore residents awoke to find anti-Semitic material placed in plastic bags at the end of their driveways.

A Rocky stay

Rocky, a coyote originally thought to be a German shepherd pup when he was found in Tennessee more than 4 years ago, came into the limelight when a Northbrook resident thought his 266-square-foot cage at the River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., was too small for him.

The topic drew response from comedian and animal activist Ricky Gervais and other animal rights organizations. The Cook County Forest Preserve District determined to keep Rocky -- who has depended on humans all his life -- at River Trail. Forest preserve officials said in October they planned to build a 2,500-square-foot, open-air enclosure for the coyote.

Pictured at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 26, the Ramblers' 13-3 Class 8A championship victory over Lincoln-Way East will be Coach John Holecek's final game for Loyola after he announced he's leaving the school. - Courtesy of Loyola Academy

On Nov. 26, Loyola Academy won the Illinois High School Association Class 8A state football championship, 13-3, over Lincoln-Way East. On Dec. 5, 17-year Ramblers coach John Holecek announced he was leaving the school effective June 2023.

A former University of Illinois and NFL star linebacker, Holecek finished with a star record of 185-36, three state titles and seven title game appearances. Not counting the COVID-altered 2020-21 season, his Ramblers teams made the playoffs every single year.

Finally

In Week 2 of the football season, Maine East defeated Round Lake 13-6 in Park Ridge to snap a 42-game losing streak. The Blue Demons' prior varsity win came in the 2017 season opener.

Trevian trophies

Among the Winnetka school's several other top-10 state finishes, New Trier won IHSA championships in boys golf, girls swimming, boys water polo and girls lacrosse -- 12-11 in overtime against Hinsdale Central. Plus, junior Johnny Cremean tied for boys golf medalist honors.

Loyola's boys lacrosse team beat Lake Forest 6-5 for its IHSA lacrosse title.

- Dave Oberhelman | Staff Photographer With the ladder steadied by Glenbrook South Coach Phil Ralston, left, Titans senior Nick Martinelli clips the net from a Titan Dome basketball hoop after Glenbrook South's first boys basketball sectional championship.

Led by a pair of all-staters in Northwestern recruit Nick Martinelli and Cornell-bound Cooper Noard, stealthily effective senior forward Spencer Brown and current Titans R.J. Davis and Gaven Marr, in 2021-22 Glenbrook South's boys basketball team had its strongest season in school history.

Before losing 52-50 to eventual Class 4A third-place finisher Barrington at the Forest View supersectional, Glenbrook South won its first sectional title in program history and finished with a record of 33-3, also a program best.

Martinelli and Noard, Glenbrook South's all-time leader in 3-point field goals, finished Nos. 3-4 in career scoring for the Titans. This Nov. 28, Coach Phil Ralston was announced among the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Those darn Comphers

First, 2017 Glenbrook North graduate Jesse Compher played forward for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Scoring a goal with 3 assists in her first Olympic Games, Compher helped Team USA to the silver medal. She's now finishing her college career at the University of Wisconsin.

Then, older brother J.T. Compher, a forward and center for the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche, scored 5 goals with 3 assists in the playoffs to help the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

They reunited July 15, including the Stanley Cup itself and its official "keeper," Phil Pritchard, where it all began for the Comphers, at the Northbrook Sports Center ice rink.

Village President Kathryn Ciesla declared it "J.T. Compher Day" as a line of fans young and old sought photographs on the Northbrook rink.

"This is the place where we both fell in love with hockey," Jesse Compher said, "and to be able to share our greatest accomplishments here is something that we'll be able to remember forever."

Glenbrook South junior Drew Duffy displays his "I Will Banner" posted at the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago. - Courtesy of Drew Duffy

Glenbrook South senior Drew Duffy created something that may last for decades. On Flag Day, June 14, the Cook County Board of Commissioners' Legislation and Intergovernmental Relations Committee voted Duffy's "I Will Banner" as the winning entry in a contest among high school students to design the next county flag.

Duffy's colorful, clean and thoroughly researched design was judged the winner among 297 submissions and six finalists, including Maine East graduate Alex Tomy. The "I Will Banner" replaced a flag first flown in 1961 that was described as "a (county) seal on a bedsheet."

The 285-pound all-Central Suburban League South offensive guard also is an all-conference wrestler who over the past several years organized rallies to support Glenbrook High School District 225 board candidates, Glenview Fire Station 13, and on June 4 directed another rally against firearms.

On March 17 Duffy was elected Glenbrook South's 2022-23 student body president.

Blue ribbons all around

On Sept. 16 the U.S. Department of Education announced the 297 recipients of 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards.

Three Northbrook schools -- Wescott School, Westmoor School and Wood Oaks Junior High -- were among 17 Illinois schools to earn the honor in 2022.

Particularly proud was Brian Wegley, superintendent of Northbrook/Glenview District 30, which represents Wescott and saw its Maple School win a 2021 Blue Ribbon. Wegley will retire at the end of this school year.

'An extraordinary night'

Blue and yellow balloons and treats were in order March 14 when, in what District 225 board President Bruce Doughty called "an extraordinary night," the board approved the hiring of Grayslake Central High School Principal Barbara Georges as the new principal at Glenbrook South, effective July 1.

At the same meeting the board also approved Angelica Romano as the district's executive director of human resources.

Recognized among "Those Who Excel" by the Illinois State Board of Education, Georges succeeded Rosanne Williamson as Glenbrook South's interim principal, allowing Williamson's return to assistant superintendent for educational services. She had been principal since the resignation of Lauren Fagel on July 6, 2021.

Following a legend

Glenbrook North graduate Jon Scheyer, who led the Spartans boys basketball team to the 2005 Class AA title and helped Duke University win NCAA championships as both a player and an assistant coach to Blue Demons Mike Krzyzewski, had on June 2, 2021, been tapped as Duke's 20th head coach pending Krzyzewski's retirement after the 2021-22 season.

On Nov. 7, at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Scheyer made his head coaching debut in the No. 7 ranked Blue Demons' 71-44 win over Jacksonville.

Duke currently stands at 10-3, ranked No. 14 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Dec. 19.

Kathi Quinn was selected as the successor to Tensley Garris as executive director of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry. - Courtesy of Kathi Quinn

On June 30, Kathi Quinn was named executive director of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry, succeeding the 20-year reign of Tensley Garris.

Quinn, who knows just about everyone, already was ingrained in Northbrook business matters, a mainstay of the ribbon-cutting circuit.

"Collaboration is my superpower," she said upon the chamber announcement in March.

D225 fracas

On Feb. 4, a Sangamon County circuit court judge placed a restraining order on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask mandate. Ten days later, a mask -- the lack of it -- enlivened a Glenbrook High School District 225 school board meeting.

The 12th of 23 public speakers in a room of masked citizens and board members, conservative activist Mark Weyermuller approached the podium and took off his mask to speak.

Board President Bruce Doughty told Weyermuller to put his mask back on. The retired Chicago Realtor, who between Feb. 7-16 appeared at five other meetings or rallies from Wilmette to St. Charles, claimed a medical exemption and said both Pritzker and President Joe Biden spoke without wearing masks.

After about a minute during which Weyermuller expressed his humiliation, reiterated his medical exemption and requested more time, Doughty relented and said Weyermuller could speak without a mask.

This prompted veteran board member Joel Taub to question Doughty's acquiescence, leading to an increasingly testy exchange between Taub and Weyermuller.

Taub finally exploded, repeatedly cursing at Weyermuller and telling him to leave the meeting if he didn't wear a mask.

Doughty called for a recess, and after about a 3-minute break Weyermuller, wearing his mask, said he promoted a mask-optional policy in schools and that he felt humiliated and "embarrassed for the board."

Responding to a request from Fox News, on Feb. 17 Taub apologized for his outburst. A 15-year board member with financial expertise, he has not filed a petition for the 2023 Consolidated Election for a fifth term.

Breaking away

An international cast of male and female bicycle racers descended upon Northbrook for the Northbrook Grand Prix on July 28, one of 10 stops of the 2022 Intelligentsia Cup Chicago. The 1.1-kilometer course ran counterclockwise around Village Green Park.

Though the village spent more than $83,000 on the event (some expenses reimbursed) and received mixed feedback, in October the board supported a potential return of the Northbrook Grand Prix, targeted for July 27, 2023.