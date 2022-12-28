Northbrook 'State of the Village' coming Jan. 25

Northbrook Village President Kathryn Ciesla will deliver her second State of the Village address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The free event, open to all, will be from 9-10 a.m. at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane.

The folks of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry will have an audience with the village president at 8:30 a.m., before the public address.

Ciesla will review highlights of 2022 and preview Northbrook priorities, projects and activities for 2023.

Styrofoam recycling

In a program sponsored by Go Green Wilmette, Wilmette Public Works, 711 Laramie Ave., is offering Styrofoam recycling from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 9.

The Styrofoam will be collected and sent to Abt in Glenview, where it will be melted down into a reusable material. People are asked to ring the bell at the Public Works facility upon their arrival. No packing peanuts or food containers are accepted, only white Styrofoam.

Get tips on planning your vegetable garden

It is never too early to start planning for your vegetable garden. The Northbrook Garden Club will welcome Andy Brugger, Illinois Extension Master Gardener lecturer, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Northbrook United Methodist Church, corner of Western and Cherry.

Brugger will cover the basics of vegetable gardening, including planning, site selection, vegetable selection and supplies, as well as tips for preparing the soil, proper planting techniques and caring for your established garden. Planting times for warm and cool season vegetables will be discussed as well.

To attend, register at NBKgardenclub@gmail.com.

Tollway ramp survey

The Village of Glenview continues to explore the feasibility of access ramps connecting the I-294 Expressway with Milwaukee Avenue. A survey is available online until Jan. 6.

The survey, and other information about the potential project, may be found at www.glenview.il.us, under the "Traffic & Transportation" pull-down menu.

That site also offers access to materials from a Nov. 10 open house about the northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp.

Comments yielded from the survey will be included in the project feasibility study.

Auld Lang Syne

Unwanted or burnt-out Christmas lights are being accepted for recycling by both Glenview and Northbrook.

Glenview residents may drop off strings of lights and extension cords in a marked receptacle outside the Public Works Service Center, northeast corner of East Lake Avenue at Shermer Road, through Jan. 31.

In Northbrook, unwanted holiday lights may be dropped off in the lobby of the village hall, 1225 Cedar Lane, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays; at the Fleet Maintenance Garage behind the village hall from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays; or at the village's regular recycling events on the first Tuesday and Saturday of the month.

Celebrate Northbrook's Centennial Jan. 8

Exactly 100 years ago -- on Jan. 8, 1923 -- Shermerville changed its name to Northbrook. All are welcome to mark this special date in village history at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane.

Northbrook Historical Society President Judy Hughes will present "Hidden in Plain Sight: Shermerville Then -- Northbrook Now." For information and to register for the program, go to northbrook.info.

For Historical Society information, go to www.northbrookhistory.org or call (847) 498-3404.

Good to do

The mental health services provider Family Service Center in Northfield periodically offers fun events that also raise funds for the center. More than 50% of its work is funded by community donations.

Three upcoming events are a shiplap painting party at Tipsy Paint in Glenview on Jan. 18 ($85 per person), a charcuterie board-making party at Babs Boards in Glenview on Feb. 2 ($115), and a container planting lesson and lunch at James Martin Associates in Mundelein on April 12 ($75).

Reservations are required for the FSC events, which allow only a certain number of attendees. Information on the events, and registration, is available at the Family Service Center website, familyservicecenter.org, under "News & Events."

Josselyn noted

An expansion of the Josselyn Center's new Northbrook location, 1135 Skokie Blvd., was among the Community Project Funding submissions by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-10th) included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Funding Bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives 225-201 on Dec. 23.

The requested amount of $1.2 million was made to a project that would expand the Josselyn Center's mental health services at the Northbrook office. The project would include new interior, roof and development of outpatient programs for addiction and substance abuse. It would also provide outpatient mental health programs to an additional 1,500 community members, focusing on youth ages 12-18 and low-income families in northern Cook and Lake counties.

