Coach: Ramblings and rumblings as 2023 approaches

After getting, at best, a C- on my "Christmas Spirit" report card last week, I am encouraged, if not motivated, for better things ahead as the New Year approaches.

The dismal grade was given primarily due to my new decree this year that I have officially retired from gift giving and sending out Christmas cards. After 66 years, I was proud to announce this retirement from the retail rigors of shopping for presents.

Like a boxer who has taken too many repeated hits to the head, I have been damaged over the years way too many times by the painful and stressful wandering through shopping centers, looking for gift ideas for people who don't really need anything.

"Shopping" on Amazon only slightly lessened the pain, but still, the stress and constant head knocking frustration existed.

So, after much consternation, I announced my retirement this year. It was a quiet ceremony with just me in attendance. Needless to say, this announcement was not exactly met with great fanfare by friends and family members.

Please note: This most definitely does NOT apply to charitable giving. In fact, quite the opposite, as hopefully any unused funds can be given to any one of so many wonderful local and national charitable groups.

Now, on to looking ahead! This Sunday we celebrate the New Year! Some thoughts heading into 2023:

• While the dark, cold, dreary days of January and February can really be depressing, look at the bright side. No more pumpkin spice anything, no more Christmas fruitcakes, eggnog has been put to rest for another 11 months, and the days are starting to get longer. So, there's that.

Now, on the sports front:

• Most commonly seen winter activities the next two months: Skating, skiing, sledding, and the taking down and untangling of Christmas lights (popularity not necessarily in that order).

• The Glenbrook North vs. South boys basketball games should be epic this year. And the best part is, unlike previous years, they are now in the same conference, so we get to see it twice! Mark it down on your new calendar -- Jan. 6 and Jan. 30. Classic matchups. Packed house. Enthusiastic fans. Tension in the air. Two top quality teams. Ditto, by the way, for the two Glenbrook North vs. New Trier matchups.

• 2023 (and this past year) brings us the celebration of 50 years of Title IX. This was the law that really brought women's sports to light, demanding equal spending and equal opportunity for female athletes. I was in high school 50 years ago, and I remember what female sports were like back then -- not much! I think the only two team sports offered at our high school were field hockey and basketball. And the uniforms the girls had to wear could, at best, be described as archaic. Back then, female athletes were not looked on with great popularity.

Today? A complete change, of course. Girls of all ages are playing and competing at high levels, and gaining notoriety, scholarships and admiration by doing so. A complete reversal in attitude and opportunity. Thank you, especially to those early female coaches, who against all odds tried to keep the girls involved and fought for their equal right to play and compete in sports. They are the true heroes.

• Good luck to the Loyola Ramblers boys basketball team, as they have traveled to the sunny skies of Naples, Florida, to once again compete in the 16-team Kellerher Golden Gate Basketball Tournament. The Ramblers have won the tournament in the past, but will have their work cut out for them this year. As of this writing, they were preparing for an early morning opening game against The Immokalee Indians.

• Also in the midst of tournament action as we write are the Glenbrook North boys basketball team, which is competing in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, and the Glenbrook South boys who have taken a new path and are now competing in the storied Jack Tosh invitational at York High School.

Little known fact: This tournament is named after longtime York High School athletic director Jack Tosh, who happens to be the brother of our Glenview Park District board member Dave Tosh. Sadly, Jack passed away a few years ago

Good luck to both squads, as the competition in these tourneys should be intense.

• The new year could really be interesting for the Loyola and GBS girls basketball squads. Both teams are killing it right now, rattling off big early season win totals. And, if things continue, come tournament time both could be high seeds in the state sectional. On Jan. 20, the two rivals collide in a regular season match that could be an instant classic. Maybe they will meet one more time in the sectional finals?

• Two new developments for 2023. The IHSA has just passed a new rule on school transfers and athletic eligibility, attempting to limit club coaches and their influence on having top athletes switch schools. This is a much needed and welcome addition, but the question remains how effectively they actually will be able to enforce it.

The other change is that, sooner rather than later, the 30-second shot clock will become part of Illinois high school basketball. A potentially dramatic change, which will make basketball coaches adjust some of their strategies and playing styles.

• Finally -- and completely off the sports page -- when I use the washroom at any of our local gymnasiums or sports complexes, I seem to always find the automatic water faucet that is nonfunctional? Does anyone else have this problem?

I stand their at first calmly, but then, in growing desperation, start waving my hand sideways across the sink, then up and down, and finally, in complete desperation, even try going in a circular motion, all to no avail.

Nothing. The water sensor comes up drier than August in Arizona. It's kind of embarrassing, and I usually just give up, put some soap on my hands and grab a paper towel hoping nobody actually noticed.

With that lovely thought in mind, I wish a very happy, healthy New Year to everyone! Let's hope 2023 is a successful one for all of our sports programs and teams, but more importantly, let's wish for it to be a safe and enjoyable one.