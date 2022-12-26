LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 19-25, 2022.

Only the brave went outside in the below-zero temperatures last week and they are in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 19-25, 2022.
Ice crystals form on a window as cold and windy weather continues to hit he Chicago suburbs Friday, December 23, 2022.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Reese Pecaro reacts after seeing her mom Kelly, who was volunteering to help the first graders make gingerbread houses Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Butterfield School in Libertyville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mount Prospect Fire Chief John Dolan hugs Delaney Dixon, 12, in front of her Kenilworth Avenue home on Christmas Eve. She sold candles to her Mount Prospect neighbors and donated $1,000 to the fire department, and set up 300 luminaries, like the one in the foreground.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Breony Nelson, 7, plays with her toy horse Plume in her Willowbrook home.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sunlight gives way to darkness and the holiday lights start to shine at North School Park in Arlington Heights last week.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South High School senior Nathaniel Betts reacts as the LED lights illuminate while he and other students create a mural at the Glenview Grind coffee shop in downtown Glenview Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
For the second year in a row, Delaney Dixon, 12, sold candles to her Mount Prospect neighbors and donated money this year to the fire department. On Saturday, December 24, she set out luminaries in front of homes on Kenilworth Avenue. Her father, Mike lights some of the candles in this photo.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Cam Williams and Bartlett's Ravi Banipal compete for a rebound in a boys basketball game in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ryan Cohen makes an outlet pass after stealing the ball from Prospect's Jake Parisi during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gabe Novick, 8, talks with other cast members before the St. James Catholic Church "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass with children re-enacting the Christmas story on Saturday, December 24, in Arlington Heights. He plays one of the three wise men.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Liberty Elementary School sixth grade ESL teacher Monika Matchinski works with students on a project Friday at the Elgin Area School District U46 school in Bartlett. The school has seen an increase of students from Ukraine and Russia.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Saint Viator's Mia Bergstrom reacts after fouling Stevenson's Emory Klatt in a girls basketball game in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Three people use umbrellas to shield themselves from the blizzard-like conditions that are moving into the suburbs Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Michael Pizzat, of Des Plaines clears the sidewalk for his friend as cold and windy weather continue to plague the Midwest Friday, December 23, 2022 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Kate Rule and Emily Fisher, right, stretch for a rebound with Warren's Faith Gaston and Gianna Jones, right, in the championship game of the Libertyville Winter Classic tournament on Friday, December 23, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Sophia Swanson battles with Warren's Mariah Phelps in the championship game of the Libertyville Winter Classic tournament on Friday, December 23, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Basheer Hassan, of Morton Grove loads up supplies Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Bensenville. CHI-CARE and Islamic Relief USA, both nonprofit organizations, distributed more than 700 meals to homeless people in the Chicagoland area in addition to coats, sleeping bags, hats, gloves and other necessities.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer